2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
After solidifying himself as the favorite yesterday in the semi-finals with a European and Championship record of 2:07.14, Russia’s Anton Chupkov backed it up tonight, breaking those records again winning the gold medal.
Chupkov clocked in at 2:06.96, the 2nd fastest swim in history and the 2nd-ever swim under the 2:07 barrier. His performance yesterday made him the 3rd fastest performer in history, and he now passes Japan’s Akihiro Yamaguchi (2:07.01) for #2 on the list. Also of note is his back-end speed, as his final 100 of 1:04.65 was almost 1.3 seconds faster than the next fastest (1:05.92). That came after he turned 7th at the halfway mark.
Japan won silver and bronze tonight, as Yasuhiro Koseki took silver in 2:07.29 and world record holder Ippei Watanabe nabbed bronze in 2:07.47.
Top Ten Performances Of All-Time – Men’s 200 Breast
|Fastest Performances Ever
|1
|Ippei Watanabe
|2:06.67
|2
|Anton Chupkov
|2:06.96
|3
|Akihiro Yamaguchi
|2:07.01
|4
|Anton Chupkov
|2:07.14
|5
|Josh Prenot
|2:07.17
|6
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|2:07.18
|7
|Ippei Watanabe
|2:07.22
|8
|Daniel Gyurta
|2:07.23
|9
|Daniel Gyurta
|2:07.28
|10
|Yasuhiro Koseki
|2:07.29
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Chupkov Breaks Euro, Meet Records With 2nd Sub-2:07 Swim In History"
Open wide the 2:06 floodgates.
Soon we will see Peaty here..
Splitting a 31 on the final 50 is kind of freaky. No wonder he blew by everyone.
Russia has been good in the breaststroke historically.