Chupkov Breaks Euro, Meet Records With 2nd Sub-2:07 Swim In History

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After solidifying himself as the favorite yesterday in the semi-finals with a European and Championship record of 2:07.14, Russia’s Anton Chupkov backed it up tonight, breaking those records again winning the gold medal.

Chupkov clocked in at 2:06.96, the 2nd fastest swim in history and the 2nd-ever swim under the 2:07 barrier. His performance yesterday made him the 3rd fastest performer in history, and he now passes Japan’s Akihiro Yamaguchi (2:07.01) for #2 on the list. Also of note is his back-end speed, as his final 100 of 1:04.65 was almost 1.3 seconds faster than the next fastest (1:05.92). That came after he turned 7th at the halfway mark.

Japan won silver and bronze tonight, as Yasuhiro Koseki took silver in 2:07.29 and world record holder Ippei Watanabe nabbed bronze in 2:07.47.

Top Ten Performances Of All-Time – Men’s 200 Breast