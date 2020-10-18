Christian Diener Takes Down Super-Suited German 50 Back Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)

Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) Format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses

How To Watch

Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron

Just over an hour after winning the men’s 200 backstroke, London Roar swimmer Christian Diener went out and erased an 11-year-old German Record en route to winning the 50 back at the ISL’s second match in Budapest.

Diener, 27, touched in a time of 22.76, knocking off the previous record of 22.85 set by Thomas Rupprath in December of 2009. The swim marks the second time Diener has cracked 23 seconds, also doing so at the 2019 European Championships during the men’s 200 medley relay prelims (22.95).

The native of Cottbus, Germany also handed London Roar teammate Guilherme Guido the first 50 back loss of his ISL career. Guido went 4-for-4 last season, with his fastest showing come in at 22.55.

Guido placed second in this race, clocking 22.90, as the Roar walked away with 26 of the race’s 37 points due to Guido snagging points from finishers 5-8 because of the new jackpot rules.

Earlier on, Diener claimed the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:49.51, less than four-tenths off his national record set in 2014 (1:49.14).

Diener moves into a tie for 10th all-time in the event with Ireland’s Shane Ryan.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50m Backstroke (SCM)