Valentine Dumont Crushes New Belgian 400 Free Record In Budapest

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Belgian swimmer Valentine Dumont chopped a full four seconds off the country’s existing national record in the women’s 400 freestyle (SCM) at the International Swimming League’s second match in Budapest, recording a time of 4:00.37 to win the event.

Dumont, 20, held the previous record at 4:04.55, done in November 2019 at the Belgian Championships.

Swimming out of lane 8, the Aqua Centurion member sat second at the halfway mark, trailing Iron’s Veronika Andrusenko, and then made her move, negative-splitting her way to victory by over a second. Dumont’s 200 splits? 2:01.23 opening up, and then 1:59.14 coming home, including a 58.58 final 100.

Record Split Comparison

Dumont, 2019 Belgian Nationals Dumont, 2020 ISL Match 2 28.90 28.32 31.11 (1:00.01) 31.15 (59.47) 31.61 (1:31.62) 31.03 (1:30.50) 32.08 (2:03.70) 30.73 (2:01.23) 31.02 (2:34.72) 30.36 (2:31.59) 30.86 (3:05.58) 30.20 (3:01.79) 30.12 (3:35.70) 29.57 (3:31.36) 28.85 (4:04.55) 29.01 (4:00.37)

Dumont also negative-split the race when she set the previous record, with the biggest difference today being her front-end speed (out in 2:01.23 relative to 2:03.70 last November).

This past August, Dumont reset her Belgian Record in the long course 400, clocking 4:09.41 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome.

In addition to being Belgium’s national record holder in the LCM and SCM 400 free, Dumont also holds the record for both courses in the 100 and 200 free, along with the long course 200 fly.

The 2017 European Junior Championship silver medalist in the 200 freestyle, Dumont made her Long Course World Championship debut last summer in Gwangju, earning a semi-final swim in the 200 free (placing 15th).