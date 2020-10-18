Emre Sakci Defeats Peaty En Route To 50 Breast Turkish Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Sunday, October 18: 6 PM – 8 PM Local Time (12 noon – 2 PM U.S. Eastern, 1 AM- 3 AM J+1 Japan)

Monday, October 19: 4 PM – 6 PM Local Time (10 AM – 12 PM U.S. Eastern, 11 PM – 1 AM Japan Time)

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) Format

2020 ISL Scoring Format

2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses

Teams: London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Iron

Iron swimmer Emre Sakci set a new Turkish Record in the men’s SCM 50 breaststroke during the second match of the 2020 ISL season, clocking a time of 25.74.

Sakci lowered his previous mark of 25.82 set at the 2019 European SC Championships in December (where he won silver behind former Iron swimmer Vladimir Morozov).

In the process of breaking the record, the 22-year-old Sakci defeated a loaded field in the event, including Adam Peaty (26.06), Fabio Scozzoli (26.10), Nicolo Martinenghi (26.12) and Kirill Prigoda (26.49).

Sakci moves up from 11th to ninth all-time in the event, leapfrogging Nic Fink and Felipe Lima.

Ilya Shymanovich, who competes for Energy Standard, became the sixth-fastest performer of all-time during the league’s first match on Friday (25.64).

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50m Breaststroke (SCM)

In terms of all-time performances, Sakci’s swim slots him into a tie for 25th with Scozzoli.

A two-time Long Course World Championship team member for Turkey, Sakci’s swim was his ISL debut after he wasn’t apart of the league last season.