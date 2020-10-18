Cal Commit Alicia Henry Hits 200 BR Lifetime Best at Dynamo Intrasquad

DYNAMO FALL SPECIAL

October 16-17, 2020

Chamblee, GA

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘Dynamo Fall Special 2020’

Alicia Henry, a Cal ’25 commit, won both breaststroke events this weekend at the Dynamo Fall Special intrasquad meet.

In the 200 breast on Friday, Henry posted a 2:13.85, her first-ever instance under 2:15. She followed that up with another easy win in the 100, going 1:00.91 to come just .71 from her lifetime best. She also added a win in the 50 free (24.30).

Connor LaMastra, who swam for three years at Dartmouth and is transferring to Northwestern because Dartmouth cut its program, had a huge weekend. He won four events: the 200 free (1:38.47), 500 free (4:28.37), 200 fly (1:44.64) and 400 IM (3:55.05). He was only a second and change off of his 200 fly best, and he was less than four seconds off of his best in the 400 IM, which he swum the event after the 200 fly.

Louisville ’26 commit Rye Ulett also claimed four victories. She won the 200 free (1:52.20), 500 free (5:01.84), 200 back (1:57.95) and 400 IM (4:26.74).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS