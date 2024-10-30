Chloe Quarles Commits to Cal Poly to Shore Up the Future of the Mustangs’ Butterfly Group

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Quarles of the Sea to Dessert Swim Association (SDSA) in San Diego has verbally committed to swim at Cal Poly. Quarles is scheduled to arrive in fall 2025.

Quarles said of her commitment:

I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at California Polytechnic State University. I want to thank my parents for all the early mornings and meets they cheered for me at, my brother for competing alongside me for so many years, and my friends for supporting me. I also want to thank all of my coaches from throughout the years, especially coaches Paul (Folts) and Tyler (Thompson) and Coach Kim (Foster Carlson) and Traci (Granger) at Cal Poly SLO. Go Mustangs!!

San Luis Obispo is about 5 hours up the coast from Coronado where Quarles attends Coronado High School. As a junior last season, she qualified for the California High School State Championship meet in the 100 yard fly, finishing 31st in 56.41.

She earned that spot with a runner-up finish in the same event at the CIF San Diego Section Division II Championship meet, in 56.58. Her times in prelims and finals at Sections, plus her time at the state meet, were all lifetime bests.

In fact, she went lifetime bests in the 100 fly at the last four meets of her junior season, which she rolled into a best time of 1:04.98 in long course at Futures in July – in spite of dealing with a broken collar bone earlier in the season.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.70 (2022)

100 free – 53.92

200 free – 1:56.97 (2021)

100 fly – 56.41

200 IM – 2:06.59

400 IM – 4:43.48 (2021)

Quarles is among the first recruits for the program’s new co-head coaches Traci Granger and Kim Foster Carlson, who took over in August.

Her addition is a key one for Cal Poly, where the top three butterfliers are all juniors and seniors. Summer Cheng leads the team this season in 58.07 as a senior, followed by Mikaela de Vera-Gomez (junior – 58.39) and Taylor Lyon (senior – 58.90).

Quarles’ best time from the end of her junior season would have put her in the middle of the B-Final at last year’s MPSF Championships in the 100 fly.

Landrey Gold, a middle-distance freestyler (1:54.5/4:55.5), is also committed as part of Cal Poly’s class of 2025.

Chloe is the younger sister of Sam Quarles, who is a sophomore on Cal’s swim team

