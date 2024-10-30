Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Releases 104 Athlete Roster for 2024 National Select Camp

by Laura Rosado 0

October 29th, 2024 National, News

USA Swimming announced the roster of 104 swimmers selected for the 2024 National Select Camp, set to be held January 2025 at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The boys’ camp will be held first on January 9-12, followed by the girls’ on January 23-26. Over the three day camp, the athletes will experience the daily routine of a National Team athlete. Eligible coaches can accompany their athlete(s) to the camp to take advantage of educational and networking opportunities.

Athletes were selected for the camps based on the following criteria:

  1. The top three athletes in each event, based on Long Course Meters (LCM) competition ranking from September 1, 2023 – August 31, 2024.
  2. The six girls and six boys with the highest individual IMX Power Point scores between September 1, 2023 – August 31, 2024.
  3. The top two available 17 years old and younger open water athletes in the 7.5k and the top two available finishers in the 5k from the 2024 USA Swimming Open Water Junior Nationals.

In addition, the age range for girls is 14-15 and 15-16 for boys. Athletes are ineligible if they have been selected for a National or National Junior Team or have attended any international trips as a USA Swimming representative. Athletes can only attend the National Select Camp once.

The camp is typically held in October, but is delayed until January due to the quadrennial pool maintenance done after each Olympic Games.

The North Carolina LSC leads with 11 selected athletes. Irvine Novaquatics (Southern California) and Long Island Aquatic Club (Metropolitan) have the highest number of individual invited athletes, with four each.

“We are excited to welcome the 2024 National Select Camp athletes and their coaches to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center this January,” USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield said. “As these athletes set their sights on LA 2028, we look forward to seeing them follow in the footsteps of Olympians who attended this camp, including Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, and Gretchen Walsh. The home coaches track provides a unique opportunity for club coaches across the country, allowing them to connect, learn, and grow. Success requires hard work by athletes and coaches, and we aim to support both as they strive to reach their goals.”

See all of National Select Camp attendees and coaching staff below:

Girls – Athletes

Name Event Time Team
Caden Martin 50 FR 25.59 TAC Titans
Delaney Barbee 50 FR 25.65
Arizona Dolphins
Stella Canoles 50 FR 25.71 Orinda Aquatics
Aria Grossenbach 100 FR 55.77
Patriot Aquatic Club
Adalynn Biegler 100 FR 56.24
Edina Swim Club
Lucy Velte 100 FR 56.9
Empire KC Swim Club
Karrington Hansen 200 FR 2:01.56
Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Blakely Hammel 200 FR 2:01.86
Episcopal Amberjax
Alyssa Ton 200 FR 2:02.33
Irvine Novaquatics
Vivienne Zangaro 400 FR 4:14.34
Long Island Aquatic Club
Maddy Brennan 400 FR 4:21.39
Peddie Aquatic Association
Jenna Frost 400 FR 4:21.81
Loggerhead Aquatics
Adrienne Schadler 800 FR 8:58.27 Club Wolverine
Grace Alegi 800 FR 9:01.79
Sarasota Sharks
Sadie Davidoff 800 FR 9:02.49
Long Island Aquatic Club
Izzy Riva 1500 FR 17:04.68
Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Zayda Miehl 1500 FR 17:05.95
Corvallis Aquatic Team
Ellie Patla 1500 FR 17:11.05 Reach Aquatics
Alyssa Sagle 100 BK 1:01.16
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Ellie Clarke 100 BK 1:01.91
Carmel Swim Club
Maggie Dickinson 100 BK 1:02.10
Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
Daniela Linares Danzos 200 BK 2:13.88
Crow Canyon Sharks
Rowyn Wilber 200 BK 2:14.11
Clovis Swim Club
Rachel Ritter 200 BK 2:15.74
Sioux Falls Swim Team
Maddie Moreth 100 BR 1:09.75
Valparaiso Swim Club
Grace Koenig-Song 100 BR 1:09.80
NASA Wildcat Aquatics
Bianca Nwaizu 100 BR 1:10.20
Irvine Novaquatics
Madi King 200 BR 2:32.94
Lake Forest Swim Club
Karina Plaza 200 BR 2:33.25
SwimMAC Carolina
Kaidy Stout 200 BR 2:33.97
Greensboro Swimming Association
Siggy Nymo 100 FL 1:00.41
Aquajets Swim Team
Gabi Brito 100 FL 1:00.90
Beach Cities Swimming
Sophie Pham 100 FL 1:01.04
Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
Jane Wheeler 200 FL 2:14.47
Crimson Aquatics
Nikki Nixon 200 FL 2:15.48 TAC Titans
Eryn Arnold 200 FL 2:16.21
Beach Cities Swimming
Carly Afanasewicz 200 IM 2:18.23
Phoenix Aquatic Club
Maren Byrne 200 IM 2:18.86 Alto Swim Club
Isabel Wu 200 IM 2:19.38
Santa Clara Swim Club
Emma Hussein 400 IM 4:53.05
Canyons Aquatic Club
Kate Guenther 400 IM 4:54.55
Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg
Susan Seeley 400 IM 4:56.16 Team Greenville
Yari Brock IMX 5044
North Carolina Aquatic Club
Kaylee Dietrich IMX 4845 TAC Titans
Livia Cremer IMX 4778
Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club
Zara Kocak IMX 4722 Excel Aquatics
Annabeth Town IMX 4680
Highlands Ranch Aquatics
Maria Champion IMX 4659
SwimMAC Carolina
Ava Jochims 5K 1:00.51
Racer X Aquatics
Sarah Zhang 5K 1:02.30
Revolution Aquatic
Makenna Sherman 7.5K 1:35.41
Sandpipers of Nevada
Avery Luedke 7.5K 1:35.46
Aquajets Swim Team

Girls – Staff

Name Role Team
Paul Donovan Head Coach Jersey Wahoos
Ali Isham Assistant Coach Laker Swim
Nathan Wilcox Assistant Coach
Irvine Novaquatics
Alison Pick Assistant Coach
Huntsville Swim Association
Jackson Leonard Assistant Coach Iowa Flyers
Jamie Bloom Head Manager
YMCA of the Triangle
Norm Abril
Assistant Manager
Hurricane Aquatics

Boys – Athletes

Name Event Time Team
Austin Carpenter 50 FR 22.86
Central Ohio Aquatics
Tyler Porter 50 FR 23.21
Quicksilver Swimming
Nolan Baker 50 FR 23.29
Mission Viejo Nadadores
Mike Rice 100 FR 50.52
Mecklenburg Swim Association
Luke Bedsole 100 FR 50.98
Huntsville Swim Association
Luke Vatev 100 FR 51.23
Hornet Swim Club
Andrew Maksymowski 200 FR 1:50.51
Irvine Novaquatics
Sam Huggins 200 FR 1:51.12
Nittany Lion Aquatic Club
Connor Christopherson 200 FR 1:51.35 SwimAtlanta
Lucas Jue 400 FR 3:58.28
Lakewood Aquatic Sports Club
Trent Allen 400 FR 3:59.15
Carmel Swim Club
Micah Tennison 400 FR 4:01.04
Swim Streamline at Northamptom
Juan Vallmitjana 800 FR 8:09.90
South Florida Aquatic Club
Ellis Crisci 800 FR 8:11.57
Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City
Will Charlton 800 FR 8:19.63
Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA
Mac Clark 1500 FR 15:46.48
Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
James Darcy 1500 FR 15:53.01
Long Island Aquatic Club
Hudson Martz 1500 FR 15:54.01
Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Connor Johnson 100 BK 56.25
Lakeland Hills YMCA
Luke Lamb 100 BK 56.54
Rose E Schneider YMCA
Henry Lyness 100 BK 56.85
Center Grove Aquatic Club
Paul Moody 200 BK 2:02.11
Great Waves Aquatics
Chase Knopf 200 BK 2:02.47
Northern Kentucky Clippers
Wyatt Vitiello 200 BK 2:03.34
Zeus Swim Team
Ian Call 100 BR 1:01.72
Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
Andrew Eubanks 100 BR 1:02.76
Dolphin Swim Team
Gunnar Hansen 100 BR 1:03.17
Lubbock Swim Club
Tobin Uhl 200 BR 2:16.84
Foothills Swim Team
Peter Vu 200 BR 2:17.28
Irvine Novaquatics
Ian Disosway 200 BR 2:17.61 FAST Falcons
Yofang Yu 100 FL 54.03
Northwest Arkansas Aquatics
Caleb Kattau 100 FL 54.05
Sandpipers of Nevada
Micah Davis 100 FL 54.34
Aquajets Swim Team
David Sammons 200 FL 1:59.72
SwimMAC Carolina
Daniel Branon 200 FL 2:01.28
North Baltimore Aquatic Club
Ewan Dalrymple 200 FL 2:01.82
Columbia Swimming
Gerhardt Hoover 200 IM 2:04.29
Commonwealth Swimming
Owen Ekk 200 IM 2:04.78
Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club
Alex Grocholski 200 IM 2:05.89
Occoquan Swimming
Matthew Wolfle 400 IM 4:28.44
NOVA of Virginia
Yi Zheng 400 IM 4:28.91
Carmel Swim Club
Trevor Green 400 IM 4:29.45
Three Village Swim Club
Syunta Lee IMX 5369
West Coast Aquatics
Nash King IMX 5078
Cincinnati Marlins
Reid O’Connell IMX 5053
Long Island Aquatic Club
Blake Hill IMX 5039
Crow Canyon Sharks
Jeremy Ting IMX 5035
Crow Canyon Sharks
Alex Townsend IMX 4985
Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team
Cobe Hehenberger 5K* 58:14:00
Saint Petersburg Aquatics
Leopold Nurit 5K 1:00.18
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Trevor Donley 5K 1:00.20
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
Zachary Tower 7.5K 1:28.37 TSM Aquatics
Logan Martin 7.5K 1:28.50 FAST Falcons

Boys – Staff

Name Role Team
Emilie Hoeper Head Coach
Mason Manta Rays
Jason Cochran Assistant Coach
Machine Aquatics
Alyson Hannan Assistant Coach
Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club
Joey Sementelli Assistant Coach Alto Swim Club
Chris Coghill Assistant Coach
Bellingham Bay Swim Team
John Fedena Head Manager
Delaware Swim Team
Amy Faulk
Assistant Manager
North Carolina Swimming

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!