USA Swimming Releases 104 Athlete Roster for 2024 National Select Camp

USA Swimming announced the roster of 104 swimmers selected for the 2024 National Select Camp, set to be held January 2025 at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The boys’ camp will be held first on January 9-12, followed by the girls’ on January 23-26. Over the three day camp, the athletes will experience the daily routine of a National Team athlete. Eligible coaches can accompany their athlete(s) to the camp to take advantage of educational and networking opportunities.

Athletes were selected for the camps based on the following criteria:

The top three athletes in each event, based on Long Course Meters (LCM) competition ranking from September 1, 2023 – August 31, 2024. The six girls and six boys with the highest individual IMX Power Point scores between September 1, 2023 – August 31, 2024. The top two available 17 years old and younger open water athletes in the 7.5k and the top two available finishers in the 5k from the 2024 USA Swimming Open Water Junior Nationals.

In addition, the age range for girls is 14-15 and 15-16 for boys. Athletes are ineligible if they have been selected for a National or National Junior Team or have attended any international trips as a USA Swimming representative. Athletes can only attend the National Select Camp once.

The camp is typically held in October, but is delayed until January due to the quadrennial pool maintenance done after each Olympic Games.

The North Carolina LSC leads with 11 selected athletes. Irvine Novaquatics (Southern California) and Long Island Aquatic Club (Metropolitan) have the highest number of individual invited athletes, with four each.

“We are excited to welcome the 2024 National Select Camp athletes and their coaches to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center this January,” USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield said. “As these athletes set their sights on LA 2028, we look forward to seeing them follow in the footsteps of Olympians who attended this camp, including Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Lilly King, Katie Ledecky, and Gretchen Walsh. The home coaches track provides a unique opportunity for club coaches across the country, allowing them to connect, learn, and grow. Success requires hard work by athletes and coaches, and we aim to support both as they strive to reach their goals.”

See all of National Select Camp attendees and coaching staff below:

Girls – Athletes

Name Event Time Team Caden Martin 50 FR 25.59 TAC Titans Delaney Barbee 50 FR 25.65 Arizona Dolphins Stella Canoles 50 FR 25.71 Orinda Aquatics Aria Grossenbach 100 FR 55.77 Patriot Aquatic Club Adalynn Biegler 100 FR 56.24 Edina Swim Club Lucy Velte 100 FR 56.9 Empire KC Swim Club Karrington Hansen 200 FR 2:01.56 Saint Petersburg Aquatics Blakely Hammel 200 FR 2:01.86 Episcopal Amberjax Alyssa Ton 200 FR 2:02.33 Irvine Novaquatics Vivienne Zangaro 400 FR 4:14.34 Long Island Aquatic Club Maddy Brennan 400 FR 4:21.39 Peddie Aquatic Association Jenna Frost 400 FR 4:21.81 Loggerhead Aquatics Adrienne Schadler 800 FR 8:58.27 Club Wolverine Grace Alegi 800 FR 9:01.79 Sarasota Sharks Sadie Davidoff 800 FR 9:02.49 Long Island Aquatic Club Izzy Riva 1500 FR 17:04.68 Saint Petersburg Aquatics Zayda Miehl 1500 FR 17:05.95 Corvallis Aquatic Team Ellie Patla 1500 FR 17:11.05 Reach Aquatics Alyssa Sagle 100 BK 1:01.16 Nation’s Capital Swim Club Ellie Clarke 100 BK 1:01.91 Carmel Swim Club Maggie Dickinson 100 BK 1:02.10 Schroeder YMCA Swim Team Daniela Linares Danzos 200 BK 2:13.88 Crow Canyon Sharks Rowyn Wilber 200 BK 2:14.11 Clovis Swim Club Rachel Ritter 200 BK 2:15.74 Sioux Falls Swim Team Maddie Moreth 100 BR 1:09.75 Valparaiso Swim Club Grace Koenig-Song 100 BR 1:09.80 NASA Wildcat Aquatics Bianca Nwaizu 100 BR 1:10.20 Irvine Novaquatics Madi King 200 BR 2:32.94 Lake Forest Swim Club Karina Plaza 200 BR 2:33.25 SwimMAC Carolina Kaidy Stout 200 BR 2:33.97 Greensboro Swimming Association Siggy Nymo 100 FL 1:00.41 Aquajets Swim Team Gabi Brito 100 FL 1:00.90 Beach Cities Swimming Sophie Pham 100 FL 1:01.04 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club Jane Wheeler 200 FL 2:14.47 Crimson Aquatics Nikki Nixon 200 FL 2:15.48 TAC Titans Eryn Arnold 200 FL 2:16.21 Beach Cities Swimming Carly Afanasewicz 200 IM 2:18.23 Phoenix Aquatic Club Maren Byrne 200 IM 2:18.86 Alto Swim Club Isabel Wu 200 IM 2:19.38 Santa Clara Swim Club Emma Hussein 400 IM 4:53.05 Canyons Aquatic Club Kate Guenther 400 IM 4:54.55 Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg Susan Seeley 400 IM 4:56.16 Team Greenville Yari Brock IMX 5044 North Carolina Aquatic Club Kaylee Dietrich IMX 4845 TAC Titans Livia Cremer IMX 4778 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club Zara Kocak IMX 4722 Excel Aquatics Annabeth Town IMX 4680 Highlands Ranch Aquatics Maria Champion IMX 4659 SwimMAC Carolina Ava Jochims 5K 1:00.51 Racer X Aquatics Sarah Zhang 5K 1:02.30 Revolution Aquatic Makenna Sherman 7.5K 1:35.41 Sandpipers of Nevada Avery Luedke 7.5K 1:35.46 Aquajets Swim Team

Girls – Staff

Name Role Team Paul Donovan Head Coach Jersey Wahoos Ali Isham Assistant Coach Laker Swim Nathan Wilcox Assistant Coach Irvine Novaquatics Alison Pick Assistant Coach Huntsville Swim Association Jackson Leonard Assistant Coach Iowa Flyers Jamie Bloom Head Manager YMCA of the Triangle Norm Abril Assistant Manager Hurricane Aquatics

Boys – Athletes

Name Event Time Team Austin Carpenter 50 FR 22.86 Central Ohio Aquatics Tyler Porter 50 FR 23.21 Quicksilver Swimming Nolan Baker 50 FR 23.29 Mission Viejo Nadadores Mike Rice 100 FR 50.52 Mecklenburg Swim Association Luke Bedsole 100 FR 50.98 Huntsville Swim Association Luke Vatev 100 FR 51.23 Hornet Swim Club Andrew Maksymowski 200 FR 1:50.51 Irvine Novaquatics Sam Huggins 200 FR 1:51.12 Nittany Lion Aquatic Club Connor Christopherson 200 FR 1:51.35 SwimAtlanta Lucas Jue 400 FR 3:58.28 Lakewood Aquatic Sports Club Trent Allen 400 FR 3:59.15 Carmel Swim Club Micah Tennison 400 FR 4:01.04 Swim Streamline at Northamptom Juan Vallmitjana 800 FR 8:09.90 South Florida Aquatic Club Ellis Crisci 800 FR 8:11.57 Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City Will Charlton 800 FR 8:19.63 Cavalier Aquatics / Piedmont Family YMCA Mac Clark 1500 FR 15:46.48 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics James Darcy 1500 FR 15:53.01 Long Island Aquatic Club Hudson Martz 1500 FR 15:54.01 Scottsdale Aquatic Club Connor Johnson 100 BK 56.25 Lakeland Hills YMCA Luke Lamb 100 BK 56.54 Rose E Schneider YMCA Henry Lyness 100 BK 56.85 Center Grove Aquatic Club Paul Moody 200 BK 2:02.11 Great Waves Aquatics Chase Knopf 200 BK 2:02.47 Northern Kentucky Clippers Wyatt Vitiello 200 BK 2:03.34 Zeus Swim Team Ian Call 100 BR 1:01.72 Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club Andrew Eubanks 100 BR 1:02.76 Dolphin Swim Team Gunnar Hansen 100 BR 1:03.17 Lubbock Swim Club Tobin Uhl 200 BR 2:16.84 Foothills Swim Team Peter Vu 200 BR 2:17.28 Irvine Novaquatics Ian Disosway 200 BR 2:17.61 FAST Falcons Yofang Yu 100 FL 54.03 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics Caleb Kattau 100 FL 54.05 Sandpipers of Nevada Micah Davis 100 FL 54.34 Aquajets Swim Team David Sammons 200 FL 1:59.72 SwimMAC Carolina Daniel Branon 200 FL 2:01.28 North Baltimore Aquatic Club Ewan Dalrymple 200 FL 2:01.82 Columbia Swimming Gerhardt Hoover 200 IM 2:04.29 Commonwealth Swimming Owen Ekk 200 IM 2:04.78 Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club Alex Grocholski 200 IM 2:05.89 Occoquan Swimming Matthew Wolfle 400 IM 4:28.44 NOVA of Virginia Yi Zheng 400 IM 4:28.91 Carmel Swim Club Trevor Green 400 IM 4:29.45 Three Village Swim Club Syunta Lee IMX 5369 West Coast Aquatics Nash King IMX 5078 Cincinnati Marlins Reid O’Connell IMX 5053 Long Island Aquatic Club Blake Hill IMX 5039 Crow Canyon Sharks Jeremy Ting IMX 5035 Crow Canyon Sharks Alex Townsend IMX 4985 Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team Cobe Hehenberger 5K* 58:14:00 Saint Petersburg Aquatics Leopold Nurit 5K 1:00.18 Nation’s Capital Swim Club Trevor Donley 5K 1:00.20 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club Zachary Tower 7.5K 1:28.37 TSM Aquatics Logan Martin 7.5K 1:28.50 FAST Falcons

Boys – Staff