CCS Champ Jeremy Tan Sends Commitment to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags

Jeremy Tan, a senior from Daly City, California, will be attending Harvey Mudd College as a member of the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags swimming program this fall.

“I’m happy to announce that I will be attending Harvey Mudd College and continuing my passion for swimming as a Stag for CMS. I am extremely grateful for my friends, family, and my coach for helping me get to where I am today. I’m very excited to be a part of an amazing school and team. Go Stags!”

The El Camino High School swimmer broke a pair of Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) records two weeks ago when he took home titles in the 100-yard backstroke (50.85) and 100 butterfly (50.60). Tan is following in the footsteps of his older brother, Nick Tan, who holds the PAL record in the 200 IM and just completed his senior campaign for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags. Two weeks ago, Tan tallied three personal bests while qualifying for the Central Coast Section (CCS) finals in both the 100 back and 100 fly. This past weekend, he won a CCS title in the 100 back (50.08) and placed second in the 100 fly (49.83), both of which represented the best finishes by an El Camino swimmer during head coach Jeff Vitale’s tenure.

Tan swims club for the Burlingame Aquatic Club. At the Winter Junior National West Time Trials in December, he posted personal bests in the 50 back (24.15), 100 back (49.86), 50 fly (23.85), and 100 free (47.00), the latter a second-place finish. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Tan is also a 2022 Futures qualifier in the 50 free, 100 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free: 21.33

100 free: 47.00

50 back: 24.15

100 back: 49.86

50 fly: 23.85

100 fly: 50.76

200 IM: 1:54.90

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps competes at the Division III level as a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The Stags claimed their second SCIAC title in a row this past February. Tan’s best 100 back time would have placed second, ahead of his brother, Nick (8th). His best 50 free and 100 fly times would have qualified for the “B” finals.

