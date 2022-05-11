Freestyle, Butterfly Specialist Nia Bowrin Commits to Carnegie Mellon

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nia Bowrin, a senior freestyle and butterfly specialist from Silver Spring, Maryland, committed to Carnegie Mellon University on April 23. The Tartans are a Division III program that competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA).

“l’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Carnegie Mellon University! I want to thank everyone who’s supported me along the way! Go Tartans!”

A team captain at Wheaton High School, Bowrin was a top-8 finisher in the 50 free and top-16 finisher in the 100 fly at the MPSSAA 4A/3A State Championships. She placed top-8 in the 200 free in 2020 and top-16 in the 200 free and 100 fly at the same meet in 2019. Bowrin was also a finalist at the Washington Metro Champs.

Bowrin also swims for the Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC), which earned a Silver Medal Club distinction for 2022. At the NCSA Championships this spring, she matched at personal best in the 50 fly prelims (27.71). A part of team records in the 15-16 girls 800-meter free relay and senior mixed 200-yard free relay, Bowrin regularly represents the club at Zone and Sectional meets.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.13

100 free – 53.04

200 free – 1:54.46

500 free – 5:07.91

100 fly – 58.92

She might not have to wait long to make a difference in Pittsburgh. Carnegie Mellon placed fifth at the UAA Championships in February. Bowrin’s best 50 free time would have qualified for the “B” final and her best 500 free time would have qualified for the “C” final. No current Tartans swimmer finished with a better time in the 50 free and only one finished with a better time in the 500 free — and she’s a senior.

The UAA is one of the best Division III conferences in the country. It features top programs such as NCAA runners-up Emory University, University of Chicago, New York University, and Washington University in St. Louis. Bowrin appeared prepared for the academic rigor as she earned Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar Athlete honors each year of high school.

Bowrin joins Annie Wang, Izzy Miller, Esther Lin, Audrey Soetanto, Audrey Lambert, and RMSC teammate Sophie Elliott as recruits for the Tartans’ incoming class arriving on campus this fall.

