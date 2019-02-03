Cate & Bronte Campbell Race Open Water

Almost 3500 swimmers participated in the 36th annual Sydney Morning Herald Cole Classic today, February 3rd, in New South Wales. Among the competitors were two Swimming Australia icons in sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, who took part in the 1k race, their first dabble into open water.

“All smiles before our first foray into open water swimming…surprisingly still smiles at the end of it (it was only the 1km 😛)! Such a great day raising money and awareness for the @mndandme foundation,” read Cate’s Instagram post prior to the race this morning. In addition to the 1k, there were also 2k and 5k swims that spanned from Shelly Beach to Manly Beach.

Full Results

The sisters represented well, with Bronte taking the open 1k division in 12:22.22, with sister C1 just behind in 12:41.

In the elite division of the same race, it was another family affair, as a trio of sisters captured the top 3 spots, with Kimberley Doyle taking the win, with Emily Doyle coming in runner-up, while Kimberley’s twin, Katelynn, rounded out the top 3. Emily also won the 2k distance.

For the men, Declan Guildea was the elite 1k winner, while Will Gray earned the 1k open win.

The Campbell sisters are still settling into New South Wales as their new home after following their Coach Simon Cusack to the New South Wales Institute of Sport.