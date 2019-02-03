2019 SEA Games Granted FINA Approval As 2020 Olympics Qualifier

Although several months away, the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games has received a big boost in the form of FINA‘s sanctioning the 12-day competition as a qualifying meet for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“We have the pleasure to inform you that FINA has approved the following competitions as meets where swimmers can achieve the FINA ‘A’ and ‘B’ swimming qualifying standard times,” read a highlight of the FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu-penned letter directed to Philippines Swimming Incorporated (PSI).

PSI President Lani Velasco stated in response to FINA‘s decision, “We are very grateful that FINA has approved the 30th Southeast Asian Games as a qualifying meet for the Tokyo Olympics.

“This unprecedented event is a great opportunity for our swimmers in the attainment of our goals in Philippine swimming,” she added. “Let us not waste this chance by infighting and bickering, but instead work in a spirit of unity and cooperation.” (Spin.PH)

The SEA Games are a biennial multi-sport production that typically sees 11 countries participate from around the region. The 2015 edition of the Games, hosted in Singapore, also served as a qualifying competition for the following year’s Olympic Games in Rio.

The swimming competition portion of this year’s SEA Games will take place December 2nd through December 6th