Caspar Corbeau Explains Recovering from Mono, Free Relay Duties

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.59
  • 2021 NCAA Cutline – 52.40
  • Pool Record – 49.69
  1. Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 50.79
  2. Max McHugh (Minnesota) – 51.07
  3. Reece Whitley (Cal) – 51.22

There were 4 or 5 men in this race at the final wall, but Texas’ Caspar Corbeau was the only man to swim a sub-27 second 50, winning in 50.79. That’s Corbeau’s second new personal best of the day and moves him to #1 in the NCAA this season.

Defending NCAA champion Max McHugh finished 2nd in 51.07, followed by Cal’s Reece Whitley at 51.22. Those are now the top three times in the nation this season.

3
2Fat4Speed
18 minutes ago

That 200 free though! I knew he was an excellent breaststroker, but that 2free jumped of the page when I saw it.

So I guess if you go to Texas you end up getting a great 2free to go with your main events?

I should not be surprised though with all the 200 free olympians they have had. It is almost like team training is built around the 200 free. I’d love to hear Eddie’s thoughts if the question was asked on this.

ISL Spec
14 minutes ago

Legend. Still had a very good NCAA’s considering he had Mono

MIKE IN DALLAS
3 minutes ago

I think he’s given something of a ‘master class’ in many of the key elements of the stroke: pullouts / turns / how to finish / etc — just a thing of beauty!

