Caspar Corbeau Explains Recovering from Mono, Free Relay Duties

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.59

2021 NCAA Cutline – 52.40

Pool Record – 49.69

There were 4 or 5 men in this race at the final wall, but Texas’ Caspar Corbeau was the only man to swim a sub-27 second 50, winning in 50.79. That’s Corbeau’s second new personal best of the day and moves him to #1 in the NCAA this season.

Defending NCAA champion Max McHugh finished 2nd in 51.07, followed by Cal’s Reece Whitley at 51.22. Those are now the top three times in the nation this season.