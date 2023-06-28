Carson Foster Scratches ‘A’ Finals Of The 200 Free, Zane Grothe Gets Bumped Up

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
The heat sheets for day 2 finals of the 2023 U.S. National Championships are out, and there are scratches in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals across several events. The most notable scratch is Carson Foster‘s in the 200 free ‘A’ final. He had finished second overall in prelims with a time of 1:45.64, and his scratch means that he is out of contention for swimming the 200 free individually at Worlds. However, he will still be able to get added to the 4×200 free relay, and his prelims time proved that he was worth saving a spot for.
Scratching the 200 free would give Foster a lighter load at the World Championships, as he would be able to focus solely on the 200 fly and the IMs (if he qualifies).
In Foster’s place in the ‘A’ final is Zane Grothe. Grothe finished ninth overall in prelims with a time of 1:46.97, and if Foster hadn’t scratched, he would have missed the ‘A’ final by just 0.03 seconds. If he ended up qualifying for Worlds, it would be his first time going to a senior international meet since the 2019 World Championships, and the first time that he swam on a 4×200 free relay since the 2017 World Championships.
Another high-profile scratch was Shaine Casas‘ in the men’s 200 back ‘B’ final. In prelims, he added over three seconds from his seed time of 1:55.35, and placed 13th with a time of 1:58.30. He was previously a favorite to make Worlds in the event after medalling at Worlds last year.
Other ‘A’ and ‘B’ Final Scratches:
- Rachel Bernhardt, women’s 200 breast ‘B’ final — Zoie Hartman bumped up
- Kelly Pash, women’s 50 fly ‘B’ final — Charlotte Crush bumped up
- Aiden Hayes, men’s 50 fly ‘B’ final — Noah Henderson bumped up
This is Zane’s lucky pool. He’s swum many of his best races there.
Look for him to go uptempo the last 50 to try to move up from 8th. He has one of the best closing laps.
I hope he’ll have a blast of adrenaline when he swims tonight.
Zane, your fans are pulling for you!
Ever since Zane threw down the 22.8 at the Atlanta classic it became clear he was a speed demon.
146.3, 5th place, making the team for the relay!!! #letzanesprint
Why would he scratch it after also scratching the 200 back??
Carson is ROCK solid for the 200 free relay. there has not been one time where he has disappointed team USA in a relay event that I can think of so it makes sense for him to swim a solid pre-lim, and lock his spot for at the very least a pre-lim swim at worlds since he has already made the team in the 200 fly. This opens him up to allow him a night of rest while he prepares for his IM events.
Wish he’d have gone for it. His time isn’t good enough for a “straight to finals”, so he’ll be in the prelims relay. Thankfully it’s after all his other events.
I have no idea how I’d rank his best events, and it probably depends whether we are looking at a domestic field vs international field and criteria (winning vs medaling vs finaling).
I’d disagree. The relay is after his 4IM, 2fly, and 2IM (assuming he qualifies in the IMs..), so there is a decent sample to show if he’s ON and justify a night swim.
I hope he swims the 400 later in the meet. Even if it is just prelims. He was two seconds of a US Open record swimming alone at a random Speedo Sectional meet.
Makes sense, but still disappointing.