Carson Foster Scratches ‘A’ Finals Of The 200 Free, Zane Grothe Gets Bumped Up

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

The heat sheets for day 2 finals of the 2023 U.S. National Championships are out, and there are scratches in ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals across several events. The most notable scratch is Carson Foster‘s in the 200 free ‘A’ final. He had finished second overall in prelims with a time of 1:45.64, and his scratch means that he is out of contention for swimming the 200 free individually at Worlds. However, he will still be able to get added to the 4×200 free relay, and his prelims time proved that he was worth saving a spot for.

Scratching the 200 free would give Foster a lighter load at the World Championships, as he would be able to focus solely on the 200 fly and the IMs (if he qualifies).

In Foster’s place in the ‘A’ final is Zane Grothe. Grothe finished ninth overall in prelims with a time of 1:46.97, and if Foster hadn’t scratched, he would have missed the ‘A’ final by just 0.03 seconds. If he ended up qualifying for Worlds, it would be his first time going to a senior international meet since the 2019 World Championships, and the first time that he swam on a 4×200 free relay since the 2017 World Championships.

Another high-profile scratch was Shaine Casas‘ in the men’s 200 back ‘B’ final. In prelims, he added over three seconds from his seed time of 1:55.35, and placed 13th with a time of 1:58.30. He was previously a favorite to make Worlds in the event after medalling at Worlds last year.

Other ‘A’ and ‘B’ Final Scratches: