Canadian Coach Mike Thompson Taking Leave of Absence After Commonwealth Games

High Performance Centre – Quebec head coach Mike Thompson will be taking a leave of absence from the program following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Swimming Canada announced earlier this week.

Thompson, who coaches several of the top Paralympic swimmers in the country out of HPC – Quebec in Montreal, is taking the time off with the full support of Swimming Canada to spend time with his children.

He will continue to coach some of Canada’s top Para swimmers through this summer’s World Para Swimming Championships and Commonwealth Games before going on family medical leave.

HPC – Quebec assistant coach Jean-Michel Lavalliere will serve as the acting head during this period.

Thompson relocated to Quebec from Ontario after being hired by Swimming Canada in 2015, and he and his children Rachel, 14, and Mikey, 12, who live in London, Ont., would take regular trips back and forth before the COVID-19 pandemic made things difficult.

“They live 800 kilometers away, and if I left the province I had to isolate five days before I came back to work. As a coach, I can’t take realistically take five days off very often,” Thompson told Swimming Canada.

“I’m going for my kids. I’m doing it because I need to be a dad first right now. That’s got to be a priority. They’re going through some tough times right now.”

Thompson’s leave will begin on Sept. 1 and it’s expected to last for 10-12 months, meaning he’ll be back in time for the lead-up to the 2024 Paralympic Games.

“He will return when the situation he is managing allows it – and he does this with the full support and backing of Swimming Canada,” Associate High Performance Director and Para Swimming National Coach Wayne Lomas said. “This will help Mike continue to play an important role in our program for many years to come.”

Thompson was named the Senior Team Coach for the Canadian team at the 2022 Paralympic Games, with 11 of his swimmers earning a berth on the team.

In the meantime, both Thompson and Lomas have confidence that Lavalliere, a 2016 Paralympian, will do a great job in the head coaching role.

“He’s an excellent tactician and technician. He’s made my job a ton easier and made athletes better going into (last month’s Canadian Trials),” Thompson said. “Beyond the fact he’s a great coach, he’s a good friend. I’ve known him a long time and we have a deep trust level with each other. I wouldn’t be able to do this without knowing we have someone as strong as J-M to back me up.”

“I am pleased that we have J-M ready to step in and lead the program,” Lomas added. “We have so much faith and trust in our entire coaching and integrated support team staff. We value people and teamwork, and I’m glad we were able to find a solution that allows Mike to deal with and manage a difficult family situation, while maintaining strong support for the swimmers.”

Thompson has coached the Canadian Para team at numerous major international events, including leading Benoit Huot to the last of his 20 career Paralympic medals at the 2016 Games in Rio. Thompson also coached five swimmers onto the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic team.

In 2019, Thompson was named Swimming Canada’s Coach of the Year – Paralympic Program.