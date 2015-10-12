Californian Katherine Young Verbally Commits To Fairfield

For more commitment articles, be sure to check out SwimSwam’s College Recruiting channel.

Freestyle/Backstroker Katherine Young of the SOCAL Aquatics Association swim club will join the Fairfield University Stags next fall. The senior at the Crean Lutheran South High School was a two-time finalist at the 2014-15 California Southern – Division 2 Section Championships, winning the 50-yard back (27.66) and placing 3rd in 50-yard free (24.81).

“I felt that Fairfield was the best option for me. The academics at Fairfield University are amazing and I can’t wait to train with their new head coach. During my trip the swim team immediately accepted me and made Fairfield feel like home. I am very excited to study Biomedical Engineering there and to train with my new team mates! Go Stags!” -Young

Young’s best times:

50-yard freestyle: 24.54

100-yard freestyle: 54.70

200-yard freestyle: 1:56.08

50-yard backstroke: 27.66

100-yard backstroke: 59.30

If Young can replicate her times, she will make a record breaking impact on her new team. Her best time in the 100-yard back would place her 2nd on the Fairfield University women’s swimming all-time top-ten performances list, both her 50-yard and 200-yard free best times would place her 3rd and her best 100-yard free would be good for 7th.

