2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Jordan Crooks headlines the men’s 50 free on the first full day of action at the Tennessee Invite in Knoxville.

2024 Georgia Invitational: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap Rachel Stege and the Georgia women’s freestyle crew will go to work in the 500 freestyle prelims on Day 1 of the 2024 Georgia Invitational.

arena Swim of the Week: Olivia Herron Shatters SIU Record In 200 IM (And Three Other Events) Herron set four SIU Records at the A3 Performance Invite, highlighted by her 1:57.21 in the 200 IM which ranks her 12th in the NCAA this season.

Buckeyes Welcome Eight Teams For Ohio State Fall Invitational OSU will be joined by Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame (women only), Penn State, Rutgers (diving only), UCLA (women only) and Yale.

Georgia to Add Australian Tane Bidois at Mid-season Tane Bidois, a sprint free/back specialist from Sydney, Australia, has signed with Georgia for the 2024-25 season and will begin in January 2025.

Jordan Crooks Blasts 1:30.00 200 Freestyle at Day 1 of Tennessee Invite Jordan Crooks led off the Tennessee 800 freestyle relay in record breaking time. Exactly what records did he break and is he the fastest ever midseason?

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 20-26 Torri Huske will be in Texas and Gretchen Walsh will be in Tennessee as the Olympic stars compete in their respective invites this week.