Buckeyes Welcome Eight Teams For Ohio State Fall Invitational

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio State men’s swimming and diving team and women’s swimming and diving team host the Ohio State Fall Invitational at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion Thursday, Nov. 21-Saturday, Nov. 23.
Meet & Parking Information
- Prelims will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. Finals will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Diving prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and platform finals will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
- On Thursday and Friday, fans can find paid parking in the Tuttle Garage for prelims and in the Neil Ave. Garage for finals starting at 4:00 p.m. In Tuttle, fans will pay on foot at the second-floor pay station. Parking attendants will take payment (Card only) at Neil Ave.
- Due to Saturday’s 12:00 p.m. football game, fans should expect additional traffic and parking restrictions, as well as game day parking prices. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as lots begin to fill up two hours prior to game-time. Payment will be taken by card only on Saturday. Parking options and information for Saturday can be found at the interactive map HERE.
- In addition to the Buckeyes, the other participating teams are Cincinnati, Indiana, Louisville, Notre Dame (women only), Penn State, Rutgers (diving only), UCLA (women only) and Yale.
- Admission is free and all sessions will be streamed live on B1G+.
Event Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 21
- 200 Freestyle Relay
- 500 Freestyle
- 200 Individual Medley
- 50 Freestyle
- 400 Medley Relay
- 1-Meter and 3-Meter Diving
Friday, Nov. 22
- 200 Medley Relay
- 100 Butterfly
- 400 Individual Medley
- 200 Freestyle
- 100 Breaststroke
- 100 Backstroke
- 800 Freestyle Relay
- 1-Meter and 3-Meter Diving
Saturday, Nov. 23
- 1650 Freestyle (2:00 p.m. early heats)
- 200 Backstroke
- 100 Freestyle
- 200 Breaststroke
- 200 Butterfly
- 400 Freestyle Relay
- Platform Diving
Women’s Meet Notes
- The Buckeyes improved to 5-0 with a dominant 243-57 victory over Penn State on Nov. 8.
- The Buckeyes opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay. The team of Delia Lloyd, Maria Ramos, Katherine Zenick and Rachel Bockrath finished in 1:37.87. The team of Ivan, DeAngelis, Hall and Annie Krusinski finished second with a time of 1:39.68.
- The 1000 free race was an exciting one, as freshman Mila Nikanorov set a school record. She finished in 9:30.49, beating the previous school record of 9:31.81 set by Molly Kowal in 2020 by over one second. She won the event. Woodbury finished second with a time of 9:40.14.
- Sienna Angove and Erin Little finished first and second in the 200 free, respectively. Angove turned in a time of 1:45.17 and Little finished in 1:45.81. Both are NCAA B standard times.
- Funderburke turned in an NCAA B standard time of 51.82 in the 100 back en route to a first-place finish.
- Dehen won the 100 breast with an NCAA B cut time of 1:00.64. Ramos placed second; her time of 1:01.26 is just four milliseconds shy of an NCAA B standard. Nell Cagle (1:01.38) and Paige Delma (1:01.68) finished third and fourth, respectively.
- Jessica Eden swam an NCAA B cut time of 1:58.52 in the 200 fly and won the event. Lucy Malys finished second with a time of 2:00.82.
- Little (22.73), Lloyd (22.82) and Hall (23.10) finished 1-2-3 in the 50 free.
- Lena Hentschel won the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 349.43. Pineda Vazquez (345.45) and Michelle Mazzara (312.68) placed second and third and also recorded NCAA Zones qualifying scores.
- Bockrath (48.78), Lloyd (48.81), Angove (49.65) and Julia Bartoszewicz (51.42) finished 1-2-3-4 in the 100 free. Bockrath and Lloyd’s times are NCAA B cuts.
- Eden picked up another win, taking first in the 200 back with a time of 1:58.37.
- DeAngelis swam an NCAA B cut of 2:10.65 in the 200 breast as she placed first. Dehen also turned in an NCAA B cut; she finished in 2:13.06 and placed second.
- Nikanorov was the winner of the 500 free, touching the wall at 4:42.73, which is an NCAA B standard time.
- Funderburke picked up her second win of the day in the 100 fly, touching the wall at 53.27, which is an NCAA B cut. Hall placed second with a time 54.01.
- Pineda Vazquez won the 1-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 328.50. Hentschel (291.53) and Mia Prusiecki (287.40) placed second and third and recorded NCAA Zones qualifying scores.
- Delma won the 200 IM, hitting the exact time for an NCAA B standard with a 1:59.35.
- Ohio State ended the night finishing 1-2 in the 400 free relay. Little, Angove, Lloyd and Bockrath placed first with a time of 3:15.29. The team of Ivan, Hall, Funderburke and Lindsay placed second with a time of 3:16.91.
- Following their performance, Nikanorov was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Lena Hentschel was named the Big Ten Diver of the Week.
Men’s Meet Notes
- The Buckeye men improved to 4-0 with a 173-127 win over the Nittany Lions on Nov. 8.
- Mason Edmund (9:01.26), Sam Campbell (9:03.49) and TJ Frost (9:09.65) finished 1-2-3 in the 1000 free.
- Tomas Navikonis once again swam an NCAA B standard time in the 200 free, touching the wall at 1:34.71 to place first. Jordi Vilchez placed second, finishing in 1:36.33.
- Cornelius Jahn swam an NCAA B standard time in the 100 back; he touched the wall at 46.94 and placed second.
- Tristan Jankovics won the 100 breast; his time of 53.38 is an NCAA B standard time.
- Kylie Flory was the winner of the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 349.05. Dom Roberto placed third with a score of 336.98 and Tyler Read placed fourth with a score of 307.50. Both of their scores are also NCAA Zones qualifiers.
- Martin Perecinsky was the winner of the 200 back, touching the wall at 1:43.53, which is an NCAA B standard time. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors following his performance. Jahn finished second with an NCAA B standard time of 1:43.57.
- Jankovics earned his second win of the day, taking the 200 breast with an NCAA B cut of 1:55.94.
- Alex Axon won the 500 free with an NCAA B standard time of 4:19.68. Edmund finished second with a time of 4:24.22.
- The Buckeyes closed the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay. The team of Navikonis, Fentress, McDonald and Baltes finished in a time of 2:55.05.
Up Next
- The Buckeyes return to NCAA competition on Jan. 18 when they head to Ann Arbor to face Michigan at 12:00 p.m.