Patrick Beemer Joins Rose Bowl Water Polo Club as New Head Coach

Courtesy: Rose Bowl Aquatic Center (RBAC)

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is excited to announce Patrick “Pat” Beemer‘s appointment as the new head coach for the Rose Bowl Water Polo Club (RBWPC). With nearly two decades of coaching experience at the collegiate (Division I and III), high school, and club levels, Pat brings knowledge, leadership, and a proven track record of developing competitive, successful teams.

Pat’s extensive background includes coaching stints at the University of La Verne, where he led the men’s and women’s water polo teams since 2017, achieving 11 All-American awards and guiding the women’s team to an undefeated season against Division III competitors in 2020. His coaching career also spans experience at Saint Francis University (PA.), where he established the women’s water polo program, and Caltech, where he oversaw the women’s and men’s teams revitalizing the latter, achieving significant milestones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the RBAC,” said Melanie Sauer, Interim Executive Director. “His dedication to the sport, exceptional coaching pedigree, and passion for athlete development make him the ideal leader for our water polo program. We look forward to the program’s evolution and seeing him inspire our athletes.”

In addition to his roles at La Verne, Saint Francis, and Caltech, Pat has coached at Indiana University, where his Men’s Club team achieved a record-breaking season in 2011, and Wagner College, where he led the team to NCAA Championship appearances. A former goalkeeper for UC San Diego, Pat holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in secondary education from Wagner.

“I am honored to join the RBAC team and lead the Rose Bowl Water Polo Club,” shared Pat. “I look forward to building on the club’s deep foundation, working with talented athletes, parents, and coaches to support a culture of excellence and sportsmanship. Together, we will achieve new levels of success.”

Pat will begin his role at the RBAC on December 4, 2024. Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter for the Rose Bowl Water Polo Club! As a world-class aquatic nonprofit, the RBAC fosters community well-being through water safety, aquatics programs, and competition. With Beemer now on deck, the club is poised to build on its legacy of youth development and excellence at all levels of USA Water Polo.

About the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center: The RBAC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. It includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, conference rooms, locker rooms, a café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and various programs like water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and yoga.