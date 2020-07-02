BSN Sports Introduce Customizable Face Guards & Social Distancing Decals

Courtesy: BSN Sports

BSN SPORTS, the country’s largest supplier of team sports equipment and apparel, has added protective face guards and social distancing decals to its impressive lineup. A multitude of options and styles makes it easy to reduce exposure, encourage social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19—helping to keep the entire swimming community healthy and safe.

Face Facts: Masks Protect You & Your Loved Ones.

When it comes to protecting yourself and others, masks are a must. BSN SPORTS takes it to a whole new level with Victory Adjustable Face Guards.

Because no two people are alike, BSN SPORTS created three different styles, so everyone can find their perfect fit. No matter which you choose, all masks meet the CDC’s recommended guidelines of a snug, yet comfortable fit; secure ties or ear loops, multiple layers of breathable, non-restrictive fabric and durability, even after multiple washes.

Additionally, all masks can be customized with your school name, mascot and colors. Available in 9 designs and priced between $3.50–$7.00 each*, these face guards are a total game-changer.

Over The Ear Victory Adjustable Face Guard

Sleek behind-the-ear design with adjustable banding

Ergonomic silicon bead design for adjusting

Durable/wash-tested outer layer fabric

Comfortable, breathable inner layer/100% cotton

Over The Head Victory Adjustable Face Guard

Versatile behind-the-head design with adjustable banding

Sturdy, push-button toggle for adjusting

Durable/wash-tested outer layer fabric

Comfortable, breathable inner layer/100% cotton

Neck Buff Victory Face Guard

Soft, stretchy fabric for maximum comfort

Wrap-around design for full protection

Long-lasting, quick-drying fabric

Lightweight poly spandex, with double-edge flat stitching for added durability

Size: S/M–8²x9², L/XL–10²x13² (dimensions are of finished product laid flat); L/XL recommended for Middle School age and above

*Face Guard pricing based on quantity ordered.

Social Distance Like A Pro with Customized Vinyl Decals

Now more than ever, it’s critical to practice social distancing to help avoid spreading illness. BSN SPORTS Customizable Social Distancing Decals offer a simple, yet effective reminder to stay 6 FT apart while also helping to boost school spirit.

Available in two sizes and multiple designs, these decals can be customized with your team mascot and colors. Install them on floors, walls and windows. Hang them in locker rooms, break areas and entry ways. Everywhere and anywhere students, teachers and administrators might be for a bright and friendly reminder about how to keep your distance and play it safe.

Sticker Stats

7mm, non-slip, removable vinyl decals

Easy to install

Last 6–12 months on most interior/exterior surfaces

Ship in 4 weeks

If you’re ready to take the hassle out of ordering team apparel and equipment or would like to learn more about BSN SPORTS’ Face Guards and Social Distancing Decals, please call Swim Category Manager Joel Morace at 469-729-5745 or reach him by email at [email protected].

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS, please visit bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique, but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, tele-sales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.