Bruno Fratus Infortunato Alla Spalla Non Parteciperà ai Pan Pacifici

Brazilian Sprint Star Bruno Fratus Out Of Pan Pacs Brazilian speedster Bruno Fratus has been removed from the nation’s roster for Pan Pacs and replaced with Iago Moussalem.

200 Free On Pan Pacs Chopping Block For Aussie Teen Ariarne Titmus Australian national champion and multiple Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ariarne Titmus may be dropping the 200m freestyle event from her Pan Pacific Championships line-up.