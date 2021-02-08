Breaststroker Katie Stonehocker Transfers from Iowa to Kansas

After learning of Iowa cutting its swimming & diving programs in late summer 2020, right as she was starting her freshman fall semester there, Katie Stonehocker has found her new home: Kansas University in the Big 12.

Stonehocker is a Nebraska native, and she’s trained club with Lincoln Select Swimming.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:02.13

200 breast – 2:19.33

200 IM – 2:06.47

200 free – 1:53.98

Stonehocker is a strong breaststroker. At the 2020 Nebraska HS State Championships, she was the 100 breast runner-up (1:03.57) and the third-place finisher in the 200 free (1:54.44). She also split 28.78 breast on Lincoln Pius X’s third-place 200 medley relay.

Junior Kate Steward (1:00.3/2:10.6) and senior Dannie Dilsaver (1:01.1/2:13.0) led the Jayhawks in the breaststroke last season. At the 2020 Big 12 Championships, a meet Texas usually dominates, Steward won both breaststrokes, while she, now-graduated Haley Downey (2nd) and Dilsaver (4th) took three of the top four spots in the 200 breast. Steward also had a field-best 59.73 breast split on the 400 medley relay at that meet.

Stonehocker would’ve ranked fourth on Kansas’s roster last season in both breaststrokes. She will join the Jayhawks this fall alongside their class of 2025, which includes Lezli Sisung, Karla Lessing, Elliott Howe, Brigid Gwidt, Claire Hyatt, Eleni Kotzamanis and Addi Barnes.