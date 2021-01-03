2019 Futures Finalist Eleni Kotzamanis Commits to Kansas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Eleni Kotzamanis, who has thrice been honored in SwimSwam’s Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming feature, has committed to swim collegiately at the University of Kansas.

Kotzamanis attends Alton High School just across the state line from St. Louis. At October’s Illinois High School ‘championship series,’ which consisted of “Sectional” events across the state, but no actual state championship meet, she won the 100 backstroke in 57.57.

Kotzmanis competed at the 2018 Winter Junior – West Championships, where her high finish was 91st in the 200 yard backstroke. She was qualified for the 2019 championships but didn’t compete.

She did, however, compete at the long course USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, Iowa where she placed 6th in the 200 free in 2:06.18. That 200 free, along with the aforementioned 200 back, are her two best events.

Best Times in Yards:

100 free – 52.61

200 free – 1:50.67

500 free – 5:00.42

100 back – 56.01

200 back – 2:00.03 (from 2017).

200 IM – 2:08.06

400 IM – 4:29.58

A true ‘middle distance’ swimmer, she has enough versatility to contribute in a lot of places for the Jayhawks. Her best time in the 200 free would be the team’s top-ranked swimmer so far this season.

Kotzamanis was honored as a Weekly Wonder of Age Group Swimming in 2018, 2017, and 2014. She’s also a 2019-2020 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

She is part of a big class at Kansas that includes 6 other swimmers: Lezli Sisung, Addi Barnes, Brigid Gwidt, Claire Hyatt, Elliott Howe, and Karla Lessing.

