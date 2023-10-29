Bonnet, Grousset & Kirpichnikova Wrap Up Golden French SC Championships

2023 FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

The 2023 French Short Course Championships wrapped up tonight from Angers with some of the nation’s best athletes vying for roster spots for this year’s European Short Course Championships in December.

Among the contenders was 22-year-old Mewen Tomac who topped the podium twice to close out his campaign.

Tomac touched first in the men’s 50m backstroke, clocking a time of 22.96 for gold. His time checked in as a personal best, tying the same effort he produced as lead-off of the French men’s medley relay at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

Tomac stepped onto the blocks again to take on the 200m IM where he found gold for a 2nd time. Tomac stopped the clock in an effort of 1:54.15 to beat the field by well over 2 seconds. Next in line was Swiss Olympian Jeremy Desplanches who earned silver in 1:56.63.

Tomac’s time fell just .15 of Jeremy Stravius‘ French Record in the 200m IM, a time of 1:54.00 he put on the books over a decade ago.

Charlotte Bonnet found herself on top of the podium for another time, reaping gold in the women’s 100m fly. The 28-year-old Olympian notched a time of 57.66 (27.02/30.64) to beat out Marina Jehl and Lilou Ressencourt. Jehl settled for silver in 58.13 while Ressencourt rounded out the top 3 in 58.54.

Additional Winners