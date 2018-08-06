Boglarka Kapas Loves the 200 Fly Because it’s So Short (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

World Record (WR): 2:01.81 – Zige Liu, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, 2017

European Record (ER): 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu , 2009

, 2009 European Junior Record (EJ): 2:06.71 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 2:04.79 – Mireia Belmonte, 2014

Hungarian Boglarka Kapas turned with 50 metres to go in the women’s 200 fly final, but closed in 32.92 to overtake everyone and win the gold medal in a time of 2:07.13. That improves her personal best of 2:07.54 set earlier this year, and gives Hungary a 200 fly sweep after Kristof Milak won the men’s event.

Svetlana Chimrova was the rabbit, going out quick in 28.65 and maintaining the lead through the 150. She managed to close reasonably well to hold off everyone other than Kapas to take silver in 2:07.33, improving her previous best of 2:07.50, and Commonwealth champ Alys Thomas of Great Britain was 3rd in 2:07.42.

German Franziska Hentke (2:07.75) was locked out of the medals in 4th, while Portugal’s Ana Catarina Monteiro broke her own National Record for 5th in 2:08.06.