James Guy and Duncan Scott Analyze GB’s 800 Free Relay (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY FINAL

  • World Record (WR): 6:58.55 – USA, 2009
  • World Junior Record (WJ): 7:10.95 – HUN, 2017
  • European Record (ER): 6:59.15 – RUS, 2010
  • European Junior Record (EJ): 7:10.95 – HUN, 2017
  • Championship Record (CR): 7:06.71 – RUS, 2010
  1. Great Britain, 7:05.32
  2. Russia, 7:06.66
  3. Italy, 7:07.58

A close race between Great Britain and Russia was sealed by James Guy as he anchored in 1:45.60 to give the Brits the win in a new Championship Record of 7:05.32. Duncan Scott gave them the lead with a 1:45.48 2nd leg, and Thomas Dean (1:47.07) maintained the lead over Danila Izotov (1:46.86) heading into the anchor before Guy closed the show.

Russia had all four men split 1:46, with anchor Mikhail Dovgalyuk their fastest in 1:46.18 as they also slid under the previous meet record in 7:06.66.

The Italians were in the mix the whole way, with Filippo Megli (1:45.44) throwing down the fastest split in the field (swimming 2nd) as they took bronze in 7:07.58. Germany had an impressive 1:45.94 anchor from Jacob Heidtmann as they took a clear 4th in 7:09.31.

3
Lpman

I can’t help but think that the U.S. will put together a monster men’s (and women’s ) 4 x 200 in Tokyo and redeem their 2017 loss.

I think the U.S. will have four 1:45s and no one will be able to match that depth

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

agreed – can’t wait to see those relays this week

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

3 days left

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

