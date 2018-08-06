Through Day 4, Russia Tops Euros Medal Table

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Russia remains atop of the overall medal table at the 2018 European Championships, snagging 5 golds through 4 days of competition. In tonight’s finals, Kliment Kolesnikov gave his nation another gold, as did Russian teammate Anton Chupkov, who registered the 2nd fastest 200m breaststroke of all time.

Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas earned her nation’s 2nd gold behind Kristof Milak’s 200m fly victory from last night, while French sprinter Charlotte Bonnet took gold in the women’s 200m free to help move her nation into 3rd overall.

Below are the top 10 nations in the overall swimming medal standings through day 4:

In terms of LEN Trophy points, Italy actually stands atop both Great Britain and France, even while those nations hold more hardware.