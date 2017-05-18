Blueseventy Swim of the Week: The Bright Seidt Of The Atlanta Classic

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Don’t forget the name Asia Seidt.

The Kentucky freshman has had one of the best rookie years of any swimmer in her NCAA recruiting class, and last week’s Atlanta Classic might have been one of the most noticeable examples. Seidt won three events in Atlanta and put up two more top-3 finishes in a pretty brutal event lineup. But the swim we’ll focus in on is her 200 backstroke.

As of her junior year, Seidt was ranked as the #19 NCAA recruit in her class, but was behind four other pure backstrokers and three more IM types who could be considered backstrokers. But Seidt has exploded at Kentucky, which is rapidly becoming one of the hottest backstroke groups in the country.

Her 200 back last weekend was a massive breakthrough. Coming into this long course season with a top time of 2:11.96, Seidt blasted a 2:09.82 to blow out a tough field that included several of her Kentucky teammates. In fact, Wildcats Seidt, Bridgette Alexander and Ali Galyer went 1-2-3 in the meet.

Seidt’s time now ranks #2 among all Americans this season, and just three one-hundredths behind national ranks leader Regan Smith. Her time would have placed her inside the top 8 at last year’s Olympic Trials and cracks the top 15 in the world this season.

Competing for her home club Lakeside in Atlanta, Seidt also won the 100 back (in a lifetime-best 1:01.04) and the 200 fly (a lifetime-best 2:13.51), which happened just a few events apart on the same night, plus she was third in the 100 fly (1:00.44) and second in the 400 IM (4:46.37) in back-to-back events on Friday night.

WE MAKE SWIMMERS.

There isn’t a second that goes by when the team at blueseventy aren’t thinking about you. How you eat, breathe, train, play, win, lose, suffer and celebrate. How swimming is every part of what makes you tick. Aptly named because 70% of the earth is covered in water, blueseventy is a world leader in the pool and open water. Since 1993, we design, test, refine and craft products using superior materials and revolutionary details that equate to comfort, freedom from restriction and ultimately a competitive advantage in the water. This is where we thrive. There is no substitute and no way around it. We’re all for the swim.

Visit blueseventy.com/pages/swim to learn more.

blueseventy is a SwimSwam partner.