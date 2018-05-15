Blueseventy Swim the the Week: Urlando Shores Up Versatility

Disclaimer: Blueseventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The blueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

Gianluca Urlando is already the best flyer nationally in his high school class. But the sophomore improved his versatility over the weekend with lifetime-bests in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back to go along with his 100 fly.

Earlier this month, we ranked Urlando #4 in his graduating class as an NCAA prospect, based mostly on 46.9/1:43.5 butterfly speed. At the time, he was also 47.3 in the 100 back, but only 21.2/45.7 in the sprint frees, not great relative to the top of his recruiting class.

Then Urlando went out and destroyed those bests at the Sac Joaquin Section meet. Here’s a look at how his times improved in the four events he swam at sections. The freestyle times came leading off his team’s 200 and 400 free relays.

Pre-Sections Sections 100 fly 46.93 46.70 100 back 47.38 46.83 100 free 45.73 44.47 50 free 21.25 20.43

Though the top of his recruiting class is still loaded, Urlando is putting himself more and more in the top-3 conversation, especially with that rise in relay-distance freestyle ability.

Full results available here

WE MAKE SWIMMERS.

There isn’t a second that goes by when the team at blueseventy aren’t thinking about you. How you eat, breathe, train, play, win, lose, suffer and celebrate. How swimming is every part of what makes you tick. Aptly named because 70% of the earth is covered in water, blueseventy is a world leader in the pool and open water. Since 1993, we design, test, refine and craft products using superior materials and revolutionary details that equate to comfort, freedom from restriction and ultimately a competitive advantage in the water. This is where we thrive. There is no substitute and no way around it. We’re all for the swim.

Visit blueseventy.com/pages/swim to learn more.

blueseventy is a SwimSwam partner.