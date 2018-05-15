Clark, Urlando Lead Record Charge At CIF Sac-Joaquin

2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section

Chloe Clark of Granite Bay and Luca Urlando of C.K. McClatchey broke two records apiece at the 2018 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, as they were among the five swimmers who claimed two individual wins each. In the team race, the Davis High School girls and the Jesuit Marauder boys won with 314 and 307 points respectively. Check out a full recap of the girls and boys meets below.

Girls

Nearly half of the events for girls saw a new Section Record, with five falling by the wayside. Clark started off the meet by breaking her own 200 IM mark of 1:59.51, set last year, in 1:58.29 with a blistering 28.73 backstroke leg. Kristina Murphy of Christian Brothers was the runner-up in a respectable 2:01.67.

Clark would then break her own record again in the 100 back, lowering her 53.23 from 2016 by .02 in 53.21 for the win over Davis’ Zoe Cosgrove (54.35). Cosgrove was the victor in the 500 free, being the only one to crack 5 minutes in 4:55.37.

Gianni Pitto of Lodi duelled it out with Murphy in the 100 breast, as Pitto went 1:01.66 to break Murphy’s 2017 record of 1:01.83. Murphy ended up 2nd in 1:01.85 after leading prelims in 1:01.86.

Amalie Fackenthal of Country Day was the other individual record setter for the girls in the 50 free, breaking her own record of 22.75 in the prelims in 22.68. She went on to win in 22.89. Fackenthal also won the 100 free by almost two seconds in 49.13. After her individual swims, Fackenthal led her team to a win in the 200 free relay, breaking her own record by .01 (22.67) in the process. The team missed the record by .01 in 1:35.33.

The Davis medley relay smashed the existing Section Record by over two seconds in 1:40.99, taking Rio Americano’s 1:43.06 from last year off the books. Cosgrove (25.16), Natalie Bercutt (28.82), Mia Motekaitis (24.07) and Cody Hargadon (22.94) teamed up for that win.

Motekaitis also had an individual win in the 200 free (1:48.25) and was the runner-up to Halladay Kinsey of Rio Americano in the 100 fly. Kinsey was just .08 off the Section Record in 53.59. Kinsey also helped her team to a win in the 400 free relay, where Tina Reuter anchored in 50.67 as they won in 3:25.42.

Final Girls Team Scores (All Divisions Combined)

Davis, 314 Granite Bay, 248 Rio Americano, 189 (Division 2 winners) Lodi, 165 Country Day, 156 (Division 3 winners)

Boys

Urlando was the only one on the boys side to set any records, doing so in both the 100 fly and 100 back. He broke the 100 fly mark in the prelims, going 46.70 to erase Bryce Mefford‘s 47.19 off the books. He was under Mefford’s mark once again to win the final in 47.14. In the 100 back he ripped a 46.83 in the final to take seven tenths off his 2017 record of 47.53.

Colby Mefford, younger brother of Bryce, was the runner-up in that 100 back in 49.03, and also won the 200 free in 1:37.57 with consistent splits of 48.33/49.24 (including a 24.27 third 50). Mefford led off Oak Ridge in both the 200 medley (22.90) and 200 free (21.10) relays, as they won both.

Splitting 24.97 on the breaststroke leg of that medley relay was Ben Dillard, who won a pair of events individually in the 200 IM (1:48.05) and 100 breast (54.31). Dillard would then lead-off in 45.49 and Evan McCormick anchored in 45.13 as Oak Ridge completed the relay sweep in the 400 free (3:05.68).

Finn O’Haimhirgin of Bella Vista was the other double winner of the meet, claiming both the 50 (20.59) and 100 free (44.49). Tim Lee of Vandern was the runner-up in both (20.69, 44.67).

Connor Daniels of Pioneer had the other win in the 500 free, being the only one sub-4:30 in 4:26.48.

Boys Final Team Scores (All Divisions Combined)

Jesuit Marauders, 307 Oak Ridge, 280.5 Granite Bay, 248.5 Rio Americano, 158 (Division 2 winners) Ponderosa, 130

Ripon High School won the boys D3 title with 64 points.