Newstead, McEleny Inducted Into Scottish Women In Sport Hall of Fame

Paralympic swimming gold medalists Isabel Newstead and Maggie McEleny were among eight new inductees into the Scottish Women in Sport Hall of Fame last week, with the ceremony taking place at the GoGlasgow Hotel and hosted by none other than Scottish swimming star Hannah Miley.

Newstead, who passed away in 2007, was one of four pioneers inducted, having competed at seven consecutive Paralymic Games from 1980-2004. She won a total of nine medals in swimming, six gold, between 1980 and 1984, while also focusing on shooting and track and field.

Newstead won four medals in air pistol, including golds in 1984, 2000 and 2004. She also won gold in the discus in 1988, and had four other Track and Field medals from shot put and javelin. Overall, she has ten gold and 18 total Paralympic medals.

While training to defend her shooting title at the 2008 Paralympics, Newstead was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and died in January 2007. She was inducted into the Scottish Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

Joining her as pioneer inductees were Marjorie Langmuir (hockey, badminton, tennis), Edna Nellis (football) and Helen Mathews (football).

McEleny was one of four current leaders in sports inducted, having won three gold and fifteen total Paralympic medals spanning across four Games from 1992 in Barcelona to 2004 in Athens. She won gold in the 4×50 free in both Atlanta and Athens, and had her lone individual gold come in the SB3 50 breaststroke in Sydney.

Joining her as current inductees were Kari Carswell (cricket), Belle Robertson (golf), and Joan Watt (physiotherapy).