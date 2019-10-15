Big Ten Finalist Federica Greco (ITA) Taking Olympic Redshirt For Rutgers

Three-time Big Ten scorer Federica Greco will sit out the coming NCAA season in order to focus on qualifying for Italy’s Olympic team in 2020.

Greco would have been a senior this season for the Scarlet Knights. She’s scored at the Big Ten Championships in each of her three collegiate seasons. Last season, she was three one-hundredths out of an NCAA invite in the 100 fly, sitting 40th on the pre-selection psych sheets. Most of line 38 was invited to the NCAA meet.

“It was a scary thought process,” Greco said in Rutgers’ press release on her redshirt season. “I’m really close with my class and couldn’t imagine not graduating with the teammates I’ve been with these last four years. I finally thought, there’s so much more outside of swimming and Rutgers. I need to take this opportunity. It’s a dream to make the Olympics, and I’m really close.”

Greco will remain training at Rutgers this season as she gears up for an Olympic bid, and she does plan to return to Rutgers for her senior season in 2020-2021.

Internationally, Greco finished third in the 100 fly at the Italian Championships last summer and qualified for the World University Games. She finished 10th in prelims and 14th in semifinals of that event at the World University Games in Naples, Italy, and also finished 14th in semifinals of the 50 fly.

Greco’s Top Times

100-yard fly: 52.37

200-yard fly: 1:57.82

200-yard IM: 2:01.18

100-meter fly: 59.69

200-meter fly: 2:12.61

50-meter fly: 26.79

Based on Italy’s recently-announced Olympic qualifying times, Greco will need to improve to 57.5 in the 100 fly by next March’s Italian Championships to make the Olympic team.

Greco is the latest in a long list of Olympic-year redshirts and deferrals: