12-Year-Old Briton Eva Okaro Rocks 25.55 SCM 50 Free

2019 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL COUNTY TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS, DIV 1 & 2

As a follow-up to our coverage of the 2019 Swim England National County Team Championships, which took place last week, we’d like to shine a spotlight on 12-year-old Eva Okaro of Kent County.

Okaro of Sevenoaks did major damage in the sprint free and fly events to help power Kent to a 3rd place finish in Division 1. The 12-year-old, who is listed in results as 13 since British Swimming recognizes age as of December 31st of the competition year, blasted a big-time personal best time of 57.22 to take gold in the 100m free.

Splitting 26.87/30.35, Okaro crushed her previous career-fastest 100m free time of 57.82 logged this past September. In fact, her SCM time from these County Teams checks-in her in as the 2nd fastest British 13-year-old (as of 12/31) ever, sitting only behind Stephanie Wood’s effort of 57.21 from a decade ago.

Okaro wreaked havoc on the 100m fly as well, punching a time of 1:01.92 to hack almost 2 seconds off of her previous lifetime best of 1:03.76 from last year. The Sevenoaks swimmer again moved onto the list of all-time British 13-year-old performers, this time in the #1 slot to displace Gabrielle Melbourne-Smith’s 1:02.19.

Finally, as lead-off on the unique 6x50m freestyle relay for Kent, Okaro put up perhaps her most impressive performance, clocking an opening split of 25.55. That outing obliterated her previous PB in the SCM 50 free which stood at the 26.53 she logged just last month at her club’s championships.

Additionally, her 25.55 moves Okaro into the top slot among all-time British 13-year-old performers, as well as falls within .04 of the overall British Junior Record in the 50m free.