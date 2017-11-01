Baylor School 200 Medley Relay Opens Season With a Record

The Baylor School Natatorium, the only 50m pool in the Chattanooga area, plays hosts to a number of big meets. While the boys’ pool record board has been constantly changing over the last 5 years (including a season-opening 4:27.47 from Trey Freeman in the 500 free in September), no girls’ pool record has gone down since 2012.

Before Kristen Vredeveld got that mark in the 200 free, the last record was the 200 free relay in 2010, and those are the only two Baylor School Natatorium records for girls that have been set this decade.

The 2017 squad changed that early though. In the team’s first swim of their first meet of the 2017-2018 high school season against Catoosa County and Signal Mountain, the Raiders’ 200 medley relay knocked more than a second from the former standard.

The relay of Ellie Waldrep (26.3), Jewel Gordon (29.7), Dallas Woods (25.8), and Jamee Mitchem (24.6) combined for a 1:46.44. The old record from 2009 was a 1:47.52 (done by Arden Pittman, Bria Deveaux, Ashley Yearwood, and Kimberlee-John Williams).