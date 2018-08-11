Australian Women Lower Pan Pac Meet Record In 400 Free Relay

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian women continued their gold rush in the relays on day 3 of the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, winning the 4×100 free in a new Championship Record of 3:31.58.

The quartet of Emily Seebohm, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell steadily made their way through the field in the final, sitting just 4th after Seebohm’s leg but moving up one spot after every 100 before Campbell anchored them home for the victory.

The swim broke their meet record of 3:32.46 from 2014, where Campbell combined with Brittany Elmslie, Melanie Schlanger and sister Bronte.

Comparing the splits of the two teams it’s clear the 2014 team had more consistently fast splits, with three sub-53s including a 52.89 lead-off from Cate. Only McKeon and Campbell were under 53 this time around, but Campbell’s 51.36 really set them apart.

Based on our research, the anchor leg from Campbell is the 3rd-fastest in history, trailing only her 50.93 from earlier in the meet on the mixed medley relay and her 51.00 from the Commonwealth Games when the Aussies broke the world record in 3:30.05. That team consisted of three of the four members from tonight’s relay, with Seebohm taking Bronte’s place here as the younger Campbell sister isn’t competing in Tokyo.

Australia now has gold in both the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free relays, and will look for a sweep tomorrow in the medley. McKeon and Campbell also won gold on the mixed medley.