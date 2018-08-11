Australian Women Lower Pan Pac Meet Record In 400 Free Relay

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian women continued their gold rush in the relays on day 3 of the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, winning the 4×100 free in a new Championship Record of 3:31.58.

The quartet of Emily SeebohmShayna JackEmma McKeon and Cate Campbell steadily made their way through the field in the final, sitting just 4th after Seebohm’s leg but moving up one spot after every 100 before Campbell anchored them home for the victory.

The swim broke their meet record of 3:32.46 from 2014, where Campbell combined with Brittany ElmslieMelanie Schlanger and sister Bronte.

Comparing the splits of the two teams it’s clear the 2014 team had more consistently fast splits, with three sub-53s including a 52.89 lead-off from Cate. Only McKeon and Campbell were under 53 this time around, but Campbell’s 51.36 really set them apart.

2014 Pan Pacs 2018 Pan Pacs
Cate Campbell – 52.89 Emily Seebohm – 54.56
Brittany Elmslie – 53.72 Shayna Jack – 53.10
Melanie Schlange – 52.97 Emma McKeon – 52.56
Bronte Campbell – 52.88 Cate Campbell – 51.36
3:32.46 3:31.58

Based on our research, the anchor leg from Campbell is the 3rd-fastest in history, trailing only her 50.93 from earlier in the meet on the mixed medley relay and her 51.00 from the Commonwealth Games when the Aussies broke the world record in 3:30.05. That team consisted of three of the four members from tonight’s relay, with Seebohm taking Bronte’s place here as the younger Campbell sister isn’t competing in Tokyo.

Australia now has gold in both the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 free relays, and will look for a sweep tomorrow in the medley. McKeon and Campbell also won gold on the mixed medley.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Verram

Also great that Shayna Jack had a good relay split and nearly got into the 52s zone .. room for improvement for the big meets in Korea and Japan in the next two years .. with bronte hopefully coming back and swimming fast again bodes well for the relay team

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Issac

if they could swim this fast without bronte, imagine how fast they will be with her in 2020. We don’t have much freestyle depth in the us to compete with the aussies. I think it will be the same lineup in 2020 and gonna be beaten convincingly by the aussies.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Love to Swim

Video of the race:

https://youtu.be/tKM3wsTLtfY

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!