Pan Pacs Day 3: Conger, McLaughlin Lock In 2019 Worlds Trips

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Butterflyers Jack Conger and Katie McLaughlin locked in trips to the 2019 World Championships as a part of Team USA, the result of day 3 of the Pan Pacific Championships.

Neither bettered their times from U.S. Nationals, but neither had to. Conger took silver behind Caeleb Dressel, and McLaughlin won the B final while second American Mallory Comerford failed to beat her time from Nationals.

There were no changes to the Worlds, World University Games or Pan Ams rosters tonight, with the frontrunners all holding their positions, though only four of the twelve improved their finals times from Nationals. Grant Shoults is officially in as the second 400 freestyler, Abrahm Devine as the second 200 IMer and Melanie Margalis also the second 200 IMer on the women’s side.

Worlds Qualifiers – Day 3 Pan Pacs Events

The following are the top 2 (or top 6 in relay events) based on combined results of Nationals Finals (denoted “Nats”) and Pan Pacs A and B Finals (denoted “Pan Pacs”). Athletes bumped from the team at Pan Pacs are crossed out.

The top 2 in every event earn individual swims at 2019 Worlds. 3rd and 4th in the relay events earn relay swims. 5th and 6th earn prelims relay swims, if roster space allows.

Women

400 free

  1. Katie Ledecky, 3:58.50 (Pan Pacs)
  2. Leah Smith, 4:02.21 (Nats)

100 fly

  1. Kelsi Dahlia, 56.44 (Pan Pacs)
  2. Katie McLaughlin, 57.51 (Nats)

200 IM

  1. Kathleen Baker, 2:08.32 (Nats)
  2. Melanie Margalis, 2:09.43 (Nats)

Men

400 free

  1. Zane Grothe, 3:45.37 (Pan Pacs)
  2. Grant Shoults, 3:46.90 (Nats)

100 fly

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 50.50 (Nats)
  2. Jack Conger, 51.11 (Nats)

200 IM

  1. Chase Kalisz, 1:55.40 (Pan Pacs)
  2. Abrahm Devine, 1:57.41 (Nats)

Full projected 2019 Rosters

As we did during Nationals, we’ll continue tracking projected rosters. Be aware that we’re updating these rosters as the meet progresses, so nothing here is official or finalized until the end of the meet. The italicized names are in line for spots based on Nationals results. As athletes lock in their roster spots, we’ll remove the italics from their names and events. Events in (parentheses) remain unofficial, pending Pan Pacs results.

Our embedded spreadsheet sometimes takes a few minutes after publishing to appear correctly on this page, even though we’ve already made the document public. If the sheet says permissions aren’t enabled, wait a few minutes for the embedded document to connect correctly.

The Worlds teams are coming together, with just four events each for men and women to be finalized tomorrow:

Women

Men

issacgeoffrey

aren’t most of the US swimmer sponsored by speedo or tyr? why are so many of them in Mizuno tho??

coach

Congrats to these two swimmers!

