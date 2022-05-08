Australia Names 21-Swimmer Roster for Para Swimming World Championships

Swimming Australia has announced a 21-swimmer roster for t the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships in June. The meet is scheduled to take place from June 12 to 18 in Madeira, Spain.

The World Para Swimming Championships team was named at the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Para Swimming Championships in Adelaide.

Like the expected Australian roster for the upcoming FINA World Championships, the World Para Swimming Championships team will be missing a number of medalists from Tokyo 2020, though it will still be a veteran roster. The 21-swimmer roster includes 19 athletes who were on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic team.

Among the returning heroes is William Martin, the only Australian to win multiple Olympic gold medals in swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, including multiple Olympic gold medalists William Martin (S9 100 fly, S9 400 free, 34 points 400 free relay). His fellow double gold medalist Rowan Crothers (S10 50 free, 400 free relay 34pts) will also be present, though their relay mate Ben Popham (34 points 400 free relay, S8 100 free) won’t.

Popham is one of 8 Paralympic medalists who won’t take the stage in Medeira for Australia. That list includes Blake Cochrane, Ahmed Kelly, Ben Popham, Alexander Tuckfield, Tiffany Thomas Kane, Isabella Vincent (relay), Ashleigh McConnell (relay), and Ricky Betar (relay).

Tiffany Thomas-Kane, a two-time World Champion, announced her retirement in April at only 20 years old.

Tokyo Gold medalists Will Martin, Benjamin Hance, Matt Levy and Rachael Watson are also set to compete, while 16-year-old West Australian Alex Saffy will make his Dolphins debut as the sole rookie on the team.

Australia won 8 gold, 10 silver, and 15 bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. That ranked them 6th among all nations, which was their lowest ranking since finishing 7th in 2008.

2022 World Para Swimming Championships Australian Dolphins team

Emily Beecroft (USC Spartans)

Rowan Crothers (Yeronga Park)

Katja Dedekind (Yeronga Park)

Tom Gallagher (USC Spartans)

Jasmine Greenwood (Bay & Basin)

Brenden Hall (Belgravia)

Benjamin Hance (USC Spartans)

Timothy Hodge (Blacktown)

Jack Ireland (University of Queensland)

Paige Leonhardt (Belgravia)

Matthew Levy (North Sydney)

William Martin (Nudgee College)

Madeleine McTernan (All Saints)

Jake Michel (Carina Leagues)

Grant Patterson (Central Cairns)

Lakeisha Patterson (Belgravia)

Col Pearse (Nunawading)

Alex Saffy (Bunbury)

Keira Stephens (USC Spartans)

Ruby Storm (USC Spartans)

Rachael Watson (Chandler)

Coaches

Brendan Burkett – Head Coach

Greg Towle – Performance Coach

Nathan Doyle – USC Spartans

David Proud – Nudgee College

Kate Sparkes – Yeronga Park

Martin Roberts – Australian Institute of Sport