Carli Cronk Adds Two More Gold Medals on Day 6 of Deaflympics

2022 SUMMER DEAFLYIMPCS SWIMMING

May 2-9, 2022

Recreio da Juventude, Caxias du Sol, BRA

LCM (50m)

Results

DAY 6 RESULTS

Day 6 of the 2022 Deaflympics featured finals of 6 events: the women’s 800 free, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 free, and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

The stars of this meet continued to shine on the 6th day of the competition. American Carli Cronk added another pair of Gold medals to her haul, winning the women’s 400 IM as well as the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Cronk took the 400 IM in 4:58.53, roaring to victory 16.10 seconds ahead of anyone else in the field. Cronk had already opened up a lead of over 5 seconds on the first 100 of the race, and never really looked back.

She wouldn’t be done there, however, as Cronk would then go on to help the U.S. to victory in the women’s medley relay, providing a 1:02.19 fly leg to the effort. Emily Massengale, who has been pivotal on the U.S. women’s relays, led the team off, while Kaitlyn Weatherby handled the breaststroke leg. Brooke Thompson anchored the team, getting them in for a final time of 4:31.31. Ukraine picked up Silver in 4:36.05, and Poland claimed Bronze with a 4:39.29.

Japan’s Ryutaro Ibara had another Gold medal performance in him as well, taking the men’s 200 free, in 1:54.82. Ibara actually led a 1-2 punch for Japan, leading fellow countryman Satoi Fujihara (1:55.22) into the finish. Brazil’s Guilherme Kabbach took 3rd in 1:56.31. At the halfway point, Kabbach was leading the race by a second, but the Japanese dup was able to overcome that lead on the back half of the race.

Latvia’s Zane Emerkte, another previous winner from earlier in the meet, took the women’s 100 free in 57.82, touching as the only woman in the field under 1:00. Emberkte, who won the women’s 50 free, used her superior speed to establish a lead on the first 50, and was able to hold on very well through the 2nd 50 of the race.

Ukraine wasn’t done yet either, posting a 1-2 finish in the men’s 200 breast. Oleksii Kolomiiets posted a 2:24.65 to win the race, touching 2 seconds ahead of fellow Ukrainian Vladyslav Hrystenko (2:26.48). American Daniel Pletenets challenged the Ukrainian pair early, clocking a 33.84 on the first 50, which was the fastest split in the field. Pletenets was quickly outmatched by Kolomiiets and Hrystenko, however, and fell further and further behind as the race progressed.

Poland’s Julia Dragan won the women’s 800 free handily, swimming a 9:28.27 to touch first by 1o seconds. Italians Noemi Canino and Jessica Diddoro were 2nd and 3rd respectively.