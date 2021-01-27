Austin Surhoff Launches Fike Signature Suit

Every ambassador at Fike Swim gets to design their own Signature Suit. It’s a process we’re extremely proud of, as it gives the athletes a stake in the company they represent and benefits them directly, as 20% of each sale goes to the ambassador. Our newest ambassador, Austin Surhoff, is thrilled to launch a suit that is as unique as he is.

“I chose a bandana for inspiration on my Fike Swim Signature Suit because I walk the path of the rogue as a professional swimmer, and the bandana is the eternal symbol of the American outlaw. From cowboys, to Teddy Roosevelt, to rock stars, the bandana has been worn as a badge by those who refuse to settle for what they are “supposed” to do in life. I forge past what I’m supposed to do every day:

You’re not supposed to keep getting faster in your 30s.

You’re not supposed to coach yourself.

You’re not supposed to transform from a 400 IMer into a sprinter.

But I do those things anyway — because I refuse to settle. I proudly wear the bandana design on my Signature Suit as a reminder that sometimes what you’re supposed to do, isn’t always what you are meant to do. So if you’ve got an outlaw side, or ever felt like an outsider, or have the urge to explore everything life has to offer, I designed this suit for you. Never stop exploring, never stop forging your own path.” -Austin

As you can see, his suits turned out beautifully. You can get yours and see all of the ambassadors’ awesome signature suits here.

