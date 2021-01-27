Colorado Time Systems To Continue Long-Running Partnership With USA Water Polo

Courtesy: Colorado Time Systems

Irvine, CA — January 26 — Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a PlayCore company, is pleased to announce their continued partnership as the Official Timing and Scoring Partner of USA Water Polo. This long-running partnership remains in effect through 2022.

As the Official Timing and Scoring Partner, Colorado Time Systems will provide scoring equipment and technical support to USA Water Polo for a variety of events and competitions across the country.

“Colorado Time Systems values our partnership with USA Water Polo,” said Rick Connell, CTS Vice President and General Manager. “We are pleased to continue our support of the dedicated athletes and teams who share our passion for the sport.”

“Colorado Time Systems is a leader in developing great, reliable scoreboards, 30-second clocks and other water polo electronics, and they provide premium equipment. Our partnership with Colorado Time Systems is key in supporting our national teams and member competitive events,” added Nancy Atufunwa, USA Water Polo Director of Marketing.

USA Water Polo is the national governing body for the sport of water polo. Their mission is to ensure the development and longevity of the sport of water polo throughout the United States by offering the highest quality water polo programs and the best possible polo teams at international competitions.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS):

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore: PlayCore is a purpose-driven company committed to building stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of commercial play and recreation products and services to create tailored solutions that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 different championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 50,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion while providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials. For more information, visit www.usawaterpolo.org.

Swimming news is courtesy of CTS, a SwimSwam partner.