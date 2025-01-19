Aussie Olympic Champion Shayna Jack Joins “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”

Olympic champion Shayna Jack of Australia has been revealed as a member of the 11th season of the reality TV show, “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!”

26-year-old Jack will join the likes of comedian David Hughes, former Australian Rules footballer Zach Tuohy and television presenter Nicky Buckley in competing in challenges in the Australian jungle to win $100,000 for the charity of their choice.

Jack posted on social media today, “I’M OFFICIALLY IN THE JUNGLE! ✨🌿

“I’ve traded the pool for the wild and I’m so excited (and a little nervous 😅) to take on this crazy adventure on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 🐍🕷️🌴

“I’m ready to push myself, face my fears, and hopefully make you all proud! But I can’t do it without YOU!

“I’m looking forward to every wild moment ahead and I’d love your support along the way! 💚”

Jack, who trains under Dean Boxall at St. Peters Western, helped the nation of Australia take home gold last year in Paris in the women’s 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relays. That served as redemption for the sprint ace who served a two-year suspension for having tested positive for the banned substance Ligandrol in 2019.

Jack isn’t the only swimmer to have appeared on this particular reality TV show. Recently retired Olympic multi-medalist Emily Seebohm joined the cast for season 8 in 2022 and was the 9th contestant eliminated, rendering her in 4th place.