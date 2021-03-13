Aurora Roghair Drops 1 Second in 2 Weeks in 200 Yard Back, Posts 1:59.10

DES MOINES SECTIONALS

March 11-14, 2021

Des Moines, IA (Wellmark YMCA)

Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials

Meet info

Psych sheets

Results on Meet Mobile

In Des Moines on Friday, Stanford commit Aurora Roghair of Iowa Flyers Swim Club won 200 back final with a new lifetime best of 1:59.10, cracking the 2:00.00 barrier for the first time. Roghair’s previous best, 2:00.19, was from the 2021 Iowa Short Course Championships about 2 weeks ago.

Roghair claimed victory in the 100 free too (50.04), out touching Florida commit Scarlet Martin of Iowa Flyers Swim Club by .46, and taking .11 off her previous best time also from the 2021 IA Short Course Championships. Martin clipped .09 off her lifetime best, 50.59, from February 2020.

Martin went on to win the 200 fly with nearly a 2 second lead over the field (1:58.70), adding just under a second to her lifetime best, 1:57.91, which she posted at the same meet in February 2020.

The 500 free witnessed a dual between Aurora Roghair and her younger sister, Jade Roghair. They finished 1-2 with Aurora touching the wall first at 4:51.60 and 15-year-old Jade placing 2nd with a time of 4:56.74. Jade came the closest to her lifetime best, finishing within .10 of what she posted in November 2020. The elder Roghair added about 5 seconds to her best time which she also swam in November 2020.

17-year-old Andrew Reiter (Unattached) touched 1st in the 200 fly (1:47.50), leading the event by nearly 5 seconds. He was just off his lifetime best, 1:46.83, from December 2020. Tonight was a preview of one of his main events that he will contest tomorrow, the 100 fly, which he won at the 2020 Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Championships.

Other Notable Swims