Aurora Roghair Drops 1 Second in 2 Weeks in 200 Yard Back, Posts 1:59.10

DES MOINES SECTIONALS
- March 11-14, 2021
- Des Moines, IA (Wellmark YMCA)
- Short course yards (SCY) with SCY/LCM time trials
In Des Moines on Friday, Stanford commit Aurora Roghair of Iowa Flyers Swim Club won 200 back final with a new lifetime best of 1:59.10, cracking the 2:00.00 barrier for the first time. Roghair’s previous best, 2:00.19, was from the 2021 Iowa Short Course Championships about 2 weeks ago.
Roghair claimed victory in the 100 free too (50.04), out touching Florida commit Scarlet Martin of Iowa Flyers Swim Club by .46, and taking .11 off her previous best time also from the 2021 IA Short Course Championships. Martin clipped .09 off her lifetime best, 50.59, from February 2020.
Martin went on to win the 200 fly with nearly a 2 second lead over the field (1:58.70), adding just under a second to her lifetime best, 1:57.91, which she posted at the same meet in February 2020.
The 500 free witnessed a dual between Aurora Roghair and her younger sister, Jade Roghair. They finished 1-2 with Aurora touching the wall first at 4:51.60 and 15-year-old Jade placing 2nd with a time of 4:56.74. Jade came the closest to her lifetime best, finishing within .10 of what she posted in November 2020. The elder Roghair added about 5 seconds to her best time which she also swam in November 2020.
17-year-old Andrew Reiter (Unattached) touched 1st in the 200 fly (1:47.50), leading the event by nearly 5 seconds. He was just off his lifetime best, 1:46.83, from December 2020. Tonight was a preview of one of his main events that he will contest tomorrow, the 100 fly, which he won at the 2020 Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Championships.
Other Notable Swims
- 13-year-old Vera Conic of Palatine Park Dist. Swim Team placed 4th in 200 back (2:01.77), taking nearly full second off November 2020.
- 15-year-old Asher Havenhill of DSMY won men’s 200 back (1:48.39), followed closely by Joshua Noll of Peoria Area Water Wizards (1:48.75). This was a new lifetime best for Havenhill, by .70 from November. Going into this meet, Noll had yet to break 1:50.00 and his best time was set at 1:50.53 in December.
- Linn-Mar Swim Team’s Cooper Callahan won 100 free (45.63), beating his lifetime best from a relay start in February by .24 and narrowly out touching Blaine Hancock of Greater Des Moines YMCA (46.70). Hancock came within one-third of a second of his lifetime best from last month.
- Des Moines YMCA distance star Joseph Hancock of won 500 free with a time of (4:26.81) This was a 3.6 second time drop for 16-year-old Hancock whose previous best, 4:30.40, was from February.