Artificial Gills, Breath Underwater Like James Bond

James Bond fans everywhere took notice when a Korean desgin student delivered a blueprint for a device that allows you to breathe underwater.
According to the Smithsonian, the artificial gills, named Triton, capture oxygen gas in water, storing it in a tiny compressed air tank. The creator, Jeabyun Yeon, calls Triton a future product, and his website claims:
“To breathe under water, we must learn how to use complicated oxygen respirator. If we can stay under water for a long time through an easy way, many changes will occur in our marine lifestyle. TRITON is a very convenient oxygen respirator concept. It allows us to breathe under water for a long time by simply biting it. It also does not require the skill of breathing in and out while biting mouth piece like conventional respirator. It is a portal oxygen respirator for breathing under water as if being on ground by simply biting it.”
Yeon describes the device a Portal Oxygen Respirator that extracts oxygen from water through a filter. This filter has extremely fine holes which are smaller than water molecules. Triton uses a small, powerful micro compressor that compresses oxygen and stores it in a tiny tank. The micro battery, 30-time smaller than batteries we use today, powers the micro compressor. Yeon claims it’s a next-generation technology which can charge 1,000 times faster.
TRITON: Portal Oxygen Respirator
Designer Jeabyun Yeon
An average diver with a fully closed-circuit rebreather needs 1.5 liters of oxygen per minute while swimming or .64 liters per minute while resting.[5] As a result, at least 192 litres (51 US gal) of sea water per minute would have to be passed through the system, and this system would not work in anoxic water. Seawater in tropical regions with abundant plant life contains 5–8 mg of oxygen per liter of water.[6] These calculations are based on the dissolved oxygen content of water. (From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Artificial_gills_(human))
24/03/2016: It’s on Indiegogo, but everything points to it being a scam.
A ton of technical issues has to be resolved to make this even technically possible, and they don’t address any of them.
Just “aspirational fluff”… and then they ask You for Your money, and since it’s on IndieGogo You have no right to expect to receive anything. They don’t even have to use the money to develop what they are “campaigning !!!???” (that’s what it means to crowdfund with Indiegogo)
This was a “design study” 2014 (and not a very good one in my opinion), but now it seems to have graduated to a scam…
where can I buy artifical gills to breath underwater.