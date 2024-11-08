arena Swim of the Week: Texas Sophomore Angie Coe Levels Up With 1:54.33 200 IM

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

The Texas women delivered several standout performances in their rout of Indiana last weekend, including new School Records falling at the hands of Emma Sticklen and Jillian Cox.

Flying under the radar a bit was another monster swim from sophomore Angie Coe, who has shown significant improvement thus far in her second season with the Longhorns.

Coe got better as the meet on went on, kicking things off on Friday by placing 3rd in both the 200 breast (2:12.08) and 400 IM (4:09.61), the latter marking a strong early-season swim after she set a lifetime best of 4:06.32 en route to placing 13th in the 400 IM at her debut NCAAs.

The 20-year-old turned things up a notch on Day 2. After setting a personal best en route to a runner-up finish in the 100 breast (1:00.21), Coe unleashed her best swim of the season thus far in the 200 IM, claiming the victory in a time of 1:54.33.

The performance marks a significant lifetime best for the Charleston, Ill., native, taking off more than a second and a half from her previous PB of 1:55.91 set last November at the Texas Invitational. She had shown she was on good form during the Longhorns’ dual with LSU in October, nearing her best time in 1:55.93.

The biggest difference for Coe in this most recent swim relative to her personal best was on free, where she closed more than a second faster in 27.02, while she was more than a second quicker on breast compared to her swim against LSU.

Split Comparison

Coe, 2023 Texas Invitational Coe, 2024 Texas v. LSU Coe, 2024 Texas v. Indiana 25.20 24.89 25.09 53.66 (28.46) 53.61 (28.72) 53.72 (28.63) 1:27.85 (34.19) 1:28.25 (34.64) 1:27.31 (33.59) 1:55.91 (28.06) 1:55.93 (27.68) 1:54.33 (27.02)

Coe opted not to race the 200 IM last season at NCAAs, only contesting the 200 fly and 400 IM, but will likely keep it apart of her program this season given she currently leads the national rankings by a full second.

2024-25 NCAA Rankings, Women’s 200 IM (SCY)

Not including SCM conversions

Coe moves up to #5 all-time in Texas women’s history in the 200 IM, moving past Karlee Bispo (1:54.56) to only trail Madisyn Cox (1:52.58), Kelly Pash (1:53.18), Kathleen Hersey (1:53.33) and Sticklen (1:54.09).

See arena North America here.

Follow arena USA on Instagram here.

About arena

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who chose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. Because in arena, you can.