Anthony Ervin Only Enters 50 Free At Nationals For 2nd Straight Year

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the second straight year, Anthony Ervin will only swim the 50 freestyle at U.S. Nationals.

Last year, coming off an epic Olympic gold medal victory in the event in Rio (becoming the oldest swimmer to win an Olympic swimming event), Ervin only swam the 50 free at U.S. World Trials, placing 6th in a time of 22.09. He has elected to do the same this year, as the 37-year-old is seeded 6th in the men’s splash-n-dash.

Traditionally he had competed in both the 50 and 100 internationally, including winning a World Championship title in the 100 free back in 2001, and qualifying for the Olympic team on the 400 free relay in both 2000 and 2016.

But now, as he approaches 40, it looks like he’s putting 100% of his focus on the 50. He’s only done the 100 once this season, clocking a 54.44 at the Speedo Grand Challenge at the end of May. He only has three 50s under his belt in 2018, the fastest coming in at 23.19. Last season, prior to going 22.09 in Indianapolis, his fastest in-season was 22.74.

We’ll see what kind of form he’s in next week in Irvine, but with the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian and Michael Andrew reigning over this event in the U.S. right now, it will likely take a swim at least a few tenths under 22 to make the Pan Pac team.