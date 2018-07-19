Missy Franklin Will Swim All Freestyle, No Backstroke, at US Nationals

In what will be just her 4th meet back from double shoulder surgery, 5-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin is entered in just the 100 and 200 freestyle for next week’s US National Championships in Irvine, California. That’s a significantly pared-down schedule for the 23-year old without any backstroke events.

Franklin is the 52nd seed in the 100 free (56.32) and the 14th seed in the 200 free (1:58.91). Both times were swum in her only other racing of the last two years – the Mare Nostrum series – with both races coming in the first stop in Canet.

Franklin’s lifetime bests in both events were done at the 2013 World Championships: 53.36 in the 100 free and 1:54.81 in the 200 free. She didn’t have a Nationals qualifying time in the 100 back (1:03.14, off of 1:02.99), though she did in the 200 back (2:13.14, under the requisite 2:15.59).

In her first swimming back, her 200s overall seemed to perform better than her 100s. The 4th seed in the 200 free at Nationals is Mallory Comerford in 1:56.95, which is the target to make the Pan Pacs team. Franklin could place in the top 6 in the 200 free (currently seeded as Allison Schmitt in 1:57.21) at Nationals, and if she’s not bumped by someone at Pan Pacs, could earn a spot on the 2019 World Championship team that way. She’s also still a student, so a couple of USA Swimming’s ‘minor’ national teams, including the 2018 Short Course World Championships, 2019 Pan American Games, and 2019 World University Games are still in play.

Franklin is now training and attending classes at the University of Georgia after swimming 2 years in the NCAA at Cal. She is now a pro, and is no longer eligible to compete for Georgia’s varsity team, but World University Games selection makes no consideration for NCAA eligibility or amateur status.

Missy Franklin’s 2018 U.S. Nationals Entries By Day (Prelims Start Time)

Day 1 – Wednesday, July 25th

100 free – 9:50AM (#52 seed – 56.32)

Day 2 – Thursday, July 26th