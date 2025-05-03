Andrej Barna Sets New Serbian Record of 21.77 to Lead PSS Prelims in 50 Free

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Competing in the final prelims session of the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series, Andrej Barna shaved 0.05 seconds off his own Serbian Record in the 50 free to claim lane 4 for the final in a time of 21.77. That now puts- him over half a second faster than the #2-ranked Serbian in this event, Olympic silver medallist Milorad Cavic.

Serbian Top-5 50 Free Performers

Barna first broke the record in this event back at the 2018 European championships, dipping under Cavic’s 22.29 mark with a time of 22.27. Since then he has taken off exactly half a second, breaking the record on seven occasions in total.

He broke the 22-second barrier for the first time in Doha last year with a 21.93, and had already broken the National Record this season. Back in March Barna swam 21.82 at the Otvoreno prvenstvo Srbije meet in his home nation, having gone 22.15 in prelims, so has the potential to drop the mark even further tonight.

The former Louisville Cardinal also owns the national record in the 100 freestyle, setting that standard at the 2024 European Aquatics Championships. He won bronze there in 47.66, behind David Popovici and Nandor Nemeth, and also had a blistering split of 46.86 to propel Serbia to gold in the men’s 4×100 free relay.

The 50 free is Barna’s only event at this championships, so we will have to wait until later in the season to see if he is in record-setting form in the 100 too. He leads a relatively stacked final in the 50 tonight, with Dylan Carter, Michael Andrew and Caeleb Dressel to contend with, but as the only one under 22 in the heats goes in as the firm favourite.

He now ranks seventh in the world this season, moving up from the #9 spot he held previously.