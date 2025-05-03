Regan Smith on Bob Bowman Aerobic Training: “It’s been fun to get humbled”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale
- Wednesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center
- LCM (50 meters)
Regan Smith once again showed out at the Pro Swim Series, taking wins in the 200 fly and 200 back while also going PBs in the 50 fly and 50 free. After taking an extensive break on the back of the Paris Olympics, Smith is now building back up her aerobic base, meaning long sessions in the pool with her fellow Texas pros.
Swimming alongside the likes of Jillian Cox, Kate Hurst, Simone Manuel, and Lindsay Looney, Smith admits she’s been getting humbled by the 8k Monday sessions but enjoying it all the same.
What do we think are the common threads between what desorbo is doing vs what Bob is doing? On the surface, seems much different but they are both getting incredible results.
One smashes his super talents with volume + intensity so succeeds in endurance events, where the other smashes them with intensity and gym so succeeds in shorter.
No science with Americans, just smash ‘em!
Can we infer in general that women do better being smashed with gym/intensity than men?