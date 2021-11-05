Anastasia Kirpichnikova Hits 15:18.30 1500 Free, 0.29 Off Kohler’s World Record

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Entries

Results

During the women’s 1500 freestyle at the 2021 European Swimming Championships, Anastasia Kirpichnikova came within 0.29 seconds of the current world record held by Germany’s 15:18.01. Sarah Kohler delivered that time at the German Championships in November 2019.

Kirpichnikova looked for the majority of the race as if she was going to become the fastest woman in history, splitting less than a second under Kohler’s pace until the mark. At the 1300 meter mark, however, Kirpichnikova split a 13:16.25, which is only 0.01 seconds faster than the 13:16.26 that Kohler split at that point. By the 1400 meter point, Kirpichnikova was off Kohler’s pace and ultimately touched in a 15:18.30 to miss the record by 0.29 seconds.

Splits Comparison

Kirpichnikova 2021 Kohler 2019 50 28.33 28.91 100 58.40 59.28 200 1:59.50 2:00.02 300 3:00.63 3:01.23 400 4:02.09 4:02.56 500 5:03.70 5:03.97 600 6:05.43 6:05.22 700 7:06.48 07:06.73 800 8:07.49 8:08.39 900 9:09.03 9:09.75 1000 10:10.71 10:11.32 1100 11:12.41 11:12.94 1200 12:14.43 12:14.63 1300 13:16.25 13:16.26 1400 14:18.20 14:17.83 1500 15:18.30 15:18.01

This swim comes just one day after Kirpichnikova hit a 15:26.08 during prelims to take down her own Russian record of 15:41.88 from two years ago. So while she missed the world record, it’s a huge Russian record, as well as a Championships record. Since 2021 is the first year that the women’s 1500 has been contested, Kirpichnikova’s prelim swim of 15:26.08 was technically the former record.

Kirpichnikova now holds the 4th and 2nd fastest time in the history of the event.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 1500 Freestyle (SCM)