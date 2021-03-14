American Record Holder, WUG Champion, Ian Finnerty Retires

US National Team member Ian Finnerty has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Finnerty had been training with Coley Stickels’ professional group based out of the University of Alabama, and is the second member of that group to retire shortly before the upcoming U.S. Olympic Trials, after Margo Geer’s announcement last week.

The 24-year old Finnerty is the current American, NCAA, and U.S. Open Record holder in the 100 yard breaststroke (49.69). In the fall of 2019, he also broke American Records in the 50 and 100 breaststroke in short course meters during the International Swimming League season.

Prior to the 2020 ISL season, Finnerty returned to the water post-pandemic training with the Energy Standard group based out of Turkey. After that group fell apart, though, he returned to the U.S. to train under Stickels, who was on the staff when Finnerty was at Indiana University.

Ryan Held, the third prominent member of that pro group, has not responded to requests for his plans, though sources tell SwimSwam that Stickels is no longer allowed to coach at the University of Alabama facilities.

Held was strongest Olympic contender of the trio, though all three had a chance.

Finnerty said that the changes in the Alabama staff were a part of his decision-making process, though not the only factor.

“I made this decision around 2 months ago while Alabama Swimming went through changes in coaching staff,” Finnerty said in an Instagram post. “However, this isn’t the only reason for my retirement. I have many other passions and hobbies in life that I wish to pursue, and I have been wanting to do so since the Olympics were originally postponed. Thank you to all the people that have helped me along the way during my 12 year career. I am excited for the next chapter of my life, which will bring me to Atlanta in the summer for a position at @redbull . These are some of my favorite pictures from the last decade. I am eager to watch my friends, teammates, and competitors compete at the upcoming games. Best of luck to everyone.”

Finnerty is a current member of the U.S. National Team. His best Olympic event in long course is the 100 breaststroke. He represented the U.S. at the 2019 World University Games, where he earned a bronze medal in the 50 breaststroke and a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke.

During the 2021 US Olympic Trials qualifying period, Finnerty’s best time of 59.49 from those World University Games ranks him 4th. In an American men’s breaststroke group that hasn’t had any one swimmer consistently separate themselves, but desperately needs one to in Tokyo, he was well within reach of a spot on the Olympic Team.

Best Times among American Men, 100 LCM Breaststroke, Olympic Trials Qualifying Period

Andrew Wilson -58.93 Michael Andrew – 59.14 Cody MIller – 59.24 Ian Finnerty – 59.49 Devon Nowicki – 59.69 Brandon Fischer – 59.86 Nic Fink – 59.94 Kevin Cordes – 1:00.04

As a collegiate swimmer, Finnerty won 4 consecutive 100 breaststroke titles at the Big Ten Championships, which made him the only swimmer in conference history to four-peat that race.

He also won back-to-back NCAA Championships in the 100 breaststroke in 2018 and 2019, and added another in the 200 breaststroke in 2018.

During the most recent International Swimming League season, representing the DC Trident for the second-straight year, Finnerty finished just 230th in the league in season-long MVP scoring (212th in the regular-season only standings, after his team didn’t advance to the playoff rounds).

That was a dropoff from his first season in 2019, where he was ranked 108th in the league, boosted by a breakout season-finale performance at the American Derby event where he scored 34.5 points to rank 7th in that meet.