Scott Surges To Wall .05 Ahead of Dean To Take 200 Free At British Invite

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET
- Friday, March 12th – Sunday, March 14th
- Manchester Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The 2021 British Swimming Invitation Meet ended on a high note, as some of the nation’s most talented freestylers duked it out in the 200m distance.
Taking the elite meet title in the event was World Championships relay gold medalist Duncan Scott, with the University of Stirling star cranking out a winning effort of 1:46.70.
Opening in 51.63 and closing in 55.07, Scott got the edge over runner-up Tom Dean, the new Bath team member who snagged the 200m free silver tonight only .05 behind in 1:46.75.
It was James Guy who had the quickest front speed of the pack, posting a first 100m mark of 51.58 before backing off a bit to collect bronze in 1:47.47.
This trio of Scott, Guy and Dean represent 3 of the 4 fastest British men of all-time in the 200m free, with retired swimmer Robbie Renwick as the final foursome. Scott owns the national record in 1:44.91 from the 2019 FINA World Championships, while Guy’s mark of 1:45.14 renders him as the 2nd-best Brit en route to his winning the 2015 World Championships title. Finally, Dean owns a PB of 1:46.03 from last year’s Edinburgh International Swim Meet.
All told, the top 6 swimmers were all under the 1:50 threshold in the 200m free this evening, with Scott and Dean ranking #9 and #10 in the world this season.
2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Free
Matsumoto
1:45.13
|2
|Alexander
Graham
|AUS
|1:45.69
|12/13
|3
|Elijah
Winnington
|AUS
|1:45.79
|12/13
|4
|Hwang
Sun Woo
|KOR
|1:45.92
|11/19
|5
|Martin
Malyutin
|RUS
|1:46.10
|10/26
|6
|Mikhail
Dovgalyuk
|RUS
|1:46.16
|10/26
|7
|Alexander
Shchegolev
|RUS
|1:46.57
|10/26
|8
|Kristof
Milak
|HUN
|1:46.68
|12/12
|9
|Wang
Shun
|CHN
|1:46.91
|01/02
|10
|Andrew
Seliskar
|USA
|1:47.01
|03/05
|10
|Ji
Xinjie
|CHN
|1:47.01
|01/02
|12
|Baturalp
Unlu
|TUR
|1:47.08
|12/27
|13
|Daniil
Shatalov
|RUS
|1:47.12
|10/26
|14
|Antonio
Djakovic
|SUI
|1:47.14
|12/19
|15
|Nils
Liess
|SUI
|1:47.17
|12/19
The women’s 100m free saw Anna Hopkin get to the wall first in a time of 54.44, sneaking to the time pad just .07 ahead of two-time European Short Course Championships gold medalist Freya Anderson. Anderson settled for silver in 54.51, while Lucy Hope represented the only other sub-55 second swimmer in a time of 54.94.
Max Litchfield grabbed the men’s 400m IM gold in a mark of 4:16.74 while Harriet Jones proved the speediest in the women’s 100m fly in 59.33.
Additional winners included James Wilby nabbing the 200m breast victory in 2:11.24 (Adam Peaty scratched), as Luke Greenbank, the newly-minted British national record holder in the 200m back, collected 100m back gold tonight in 54.56.
Earlier we reported on Kathleen Dawson‘s eye-catching swim in the 200m back where the Stirling star posted a career-best and Scottish national record of 2:09.44. You can read the post here.
Was disappointed not to see a bit of a quicker men’s 100m backstroke field, especially after this morning, but still a lot of time to work with.
Really good men’s 200m free field. Also in addition to the 6 men sub 1:50 in the final, Cam kurle went sub 1:50 in B final as well.
Dawson having an excellent meet and also massive shout out to Challis for breaking her own British record twice in a day in the 100 free.
If Greenbank wants to go 52 as a few people mentioned a couple of days ago he needs the speed to open sub 26. If you look at his 100’s in the ISL(relays) he would never go out under 24.6 which is slow compared to the big, more powerful, guns.
Agreed. His back half looked great in the final, but even with a 27-mid back half you just can’t get down to that 53.0/52.high range if you can’t go out well under 26.
Not happening.
Greenbank was always a 200IM / 400Im 200fly and bk swimmer growing up.
He’s not big enough or powerful to go 52, he’s much smaller than Tyler Clary and he was 1.7sec faster on 200bk and could get nowhere near 52.
Luke is fast underwater and his technique is world class, he’s just not built for 100m events. If he goes 53.5 that’s a great swim.
Funny to see Greenbank’s time …
On Friday i questioned whether his 200 back improvement really means that he 100 % also got (much) faster in the 100 back and i was pretty much called a troll for that …
I hope that (not only) british fans will learn from this and not constantly make absurd predictions for some of their swimmers. It definitely wouldn’t have been a shock to see Greenbank improving his 100 back PB here, but it was ridiculous that so many acted as if it was a done deal. You don’t do yourself or the athletes a favor by creating expectations that are so high that it becomes almost impossible to reach them. It… Read more »
54.56…