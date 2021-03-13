Scott Doubles Up, Peaty & Guy Grab Gold On Day 2 Of British Invite

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

The 2021 British Swimming Invitation Meet entered day 2 prelims this morning with a new Scottish national record by Kathleen Dawson in the women’s 100m back. She fired off a time of 59.36 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final, becoming Great Britain’s 3rd fastest woman all-time in the process.

Tonight, Dawson unleashed a monster 58.65 to take the gold here in Manchester, joining Gemma Spofforth in becoming just the 2nd British woman to ever get under the 59-second threshold. You can read more about Dawson’s feat here.

Of note, Cassie Wild, also of the University of Stirling, grabbed a sub-minute 100m back time of her own in 59.56. That ranks her 10th fastest in the world thus far this season.

James Guy followed up his 100m fly victory from last night with another gold in the 200m distance this evening. Rocking the only sub-2:00 outing of the entire field, versatile Guy punched a final result of 1:56.79 to get the job done for gold.

With a front half of 54.77 and a closing 100m of 1:02.02, Guy was just off the 1:56.34 he posted at the Manchester International Swim Meet just a few weeks ago.

The women’s 200m free saw winner Freya Anderson and runner-up Abbie Wood get to the wall less than .2 apart. Anderson touched in 1:58.23 to Wood’s 1:58.42, although their times are well-off the leaders of the world rankings who are more in the 1:55 and 1:56-range.

The case was similar in the men’s 100m free, with Stirling’s Olympian Duncan Scott logging a winning time of 49.09 to Tom Dean’s 49.11. European junior champion Matt Richards rounded out the top 3 in 49.44 tonight.

Scott also raced the men’s 200m IM where he was also the fastest man. Collecting gold in a time of 1:59.36, Scott edged out Loughborough’s Joe Litchfield who was also in the under-2:00 zone in 1:59.71.

Addtiaionl Winners: